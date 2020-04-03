Schools to remain closed until May 1

FRANKFORT — Gov. Andy Beshear recommended Thursday that Kentucky schools remain closed until at least May 1.
At 2 p.m., Beshear held a conference call with Kentucky superintendents to recommend the closure.
Mason County Superintendent Rick Ross said the district will continue using non-traditional learning days until May 1.
The district will also continue providing meals to students, even through the regular spring break.
Ross said his concern with in-person classes not resuming until May 1 is for his students and staff.
“Our concern lies with the health and well-being of students and staff. Academics has to take a back seat at this time,” he said.
Fleming County Superintendent Brian Creasman said his district will also continue utilizing NTI days.
“Yes, we will continue to rely on the NTI program. Our teachers, staff, and school administrators have developed a phenomenal plan – though it is not traditional instruction – our staff are using innovative strategies to engage students and help them to learn and grow. I cannot say thank you enough to our teaches, staff, administrators, parents, guardians, and the community for their support. The support has been phenomenal and that is because of the continued support — we are a district of distinction,” he said.
Meals deliveries will also continue through the end of the school year.
According to Creasman, his concern lies most with the social and emotional health of his staff and students.
“We continue to struggle with the social and emotional component of the learning process. We must continue to make sure that we make contact with each student daily – ensuring that they have the resources and supports that they need to be successful — academically, socially, and emotionally. Furthermore, making sure that our staff have the supports and resources that they need to be successful – personally and professionally,” he said.
Augusta Independent School Superintendent Lisa McCane said NTI and food delivery will continue.
“The anticipated return date is May 1. We will only re-open when it is safe to do so at the recommendation of the governor, DPH and CDC,” she said. “Our students educational, mental, social, emotional and physical health needs being met over the extended closure are our biggest concern.”
Robertson County Superintendent Sanford Holbrook said RCS will continue NTI days and food deliveries.
“We will continue our NTI days,” he said. “We’ll keep our food program going and run it into our summer food program.”
Holbrook said his concern is with his students and staff also.
“I’m most concerned with social and emotional well being of our students and staff with continue NTI process instead of traditional school setting,” he said. “I think how hard we work as a commonwealth to practice social distancing and other recommendations by the governor will determine when we go back to school.”