Two COVID-19 cases in Mason, Lewis Counties

A second case of COVID-19 has been confirmed each in Mason and Lewis counties.
Buffalo Trace Health Department Director Allison Adams said Thursday that a male under the age of 60 was confirmed to have contracted COVID-19.
“The resident is currently self-isolated at his home,” Adams said. “This case is not related to the first case confirmed on March 26.”
A Mason County resident in his 30s tested positive for COVID-19 last week. The man works out-of-state but had been remaining at home for several days because he was feeling unwell, she said. The resident is currently isolated at his home and recovering.
Adams said the health department anticipated cases in Mason County.
“We anticipated the presence of COVID-19 is in our region. We expect to see additional cases as labs build capacity and more testing becomes available. These cases reinforce the importance of actions the public can take to protect themselves and prevent the spread of COVID 19 in the community. Please stay healthy at home. This means leave your home only for medical appointments and to make essentials purchases. Keep trips to the store to once a week. Everyone must avoid crowds and gatherings of any size, including home visits, recreations areas or crowded shopping. Practice safe social distancing, maintain 6 feet between you and others at all times. Don’t forget to wash your hands for 20 seconds or more and disinfect frequently used surfaces often.”
The Lewis County Health Department posted the confirmation on Facebook Thursday.
According to health department officials, the case is linked to the first case reported over the weekend.
“There is a connection to the first case and we are in the process of doing contact investigations and appropriate follow up is being done,” officials said.
No further information is available yet on the second case.
The first case was announced on Saturday. At the time, Lewis County Health Department Anita Bertram said the case was expected.
“We have been expecting this and we have policies in place to protect Lewis Countians,” she said.
Bertram is asking the community to not gather together.
“Please keep in mind that 80 percent of people who come into contact with this COVID-19 will be fine. They can probably ride it out at home and may not need a doctor, but we must be mindful of the 20 percent that may need to be hospitalized,” she said. “The best way to fight this virus is to practice the things we’ve talked about — no gathering, stay home, stay six feet apart, cover your mouth when you cough, wash your hands and don’t touch your face.”
There is also one confirmed case in Bracken County and two in Brown County Ohio.
In Bracken County, a 32-year-old woman tested positive.
“She is being an extremely good neighbor,” he said. “She is self-isolating and has had very limited contact with family and that helps everyone to reduce the infectious contacts with several other people. There will be more updates throughout the days ahead.”
Brown County reported two cases and the first area death from COVID-19.
According to information from the Brown County Health Department, the man was in his mid-60s, had been in intensive care and died on Sunday.
The individual was the second case confirmed in Brown County. The first case was a male in his mid-80s who is currently out of state.
“We are working with the hospital who is providing his care to obtain more information,” health department officials said.