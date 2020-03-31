RCS changing meal delivery method

MOUNT OLIVET — The Robertson County School District is making changes to the way meals are delivered to students.
For the last few weeks, RCS bus drivers have been delivering meals to homes of students in the district as the school has been closed due to concerns over the spread of COVID-19.
However, beginning this week, RCS Superintendent Sanford Holbrook is asking families to provide drop-off locations for meals in order to help promote safe social distancing.
“In order to practice safe social distancing and abide by Gov. Beshear’s recommendations, we are asking all homes to have a drop-off location — this can be a cooler, box, unlocked car, etc. for meals to be dropped off,” Holbrook said.
Holbrook said the idea for drop off locations came from reading about possible exposure to COVID-19 in other districts.
“We were reading about school districts where people are encountering others who might be exposed or in quarantine,” he said. “We want to keep our people safe, and thought this would be the best way to go about it. Making sure our kids are fed is important to us and we are going to keep feeding them, while also making sure our people are safe and everyone else is safe.”
Holbrook also said he wants to assure everyone there have been no issues in the county.
“We’ve not had any incidents,” he said. “This is just a precautionary measure.”
Holbrook said parents are asked to text or call Jamie Burton at 606-375-9731 with information on where drivers need to leave meals to be collected.
Meals are delivered Monday through Friday from 10:30 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Meals are continuing to be provided by all local school districts.
In Mason County, the locations for meals include curbside pickup at Mason County High School, the Orangeburg Volunteer Fire Department, May’s Lick Fire Department, Lewisburg Fire Department, Highland Christian Church, Dover Baptist Church, Mason County Public Library, Meadow Drive/Amo Peters Building and the Beechwood Center.
Augusta Independent will be changing the staffing at the school district.
According to officials with the district, the front office at AIS will not be regularly staffed. Anyone needing assistance is asked to call the board of education office between 10 a.m. and 2 p.m.
“As a reminder, all staff members have e-mail, which is being checked regularly,” officials said.
NTI work can be dropped off at the front entrance to the school from 8 a.m. to noon Monday through Thursday.
The district is continuing to provide meals daily with breakfast pickup from 9-10 a.m. and lunch pickup from noon to 1 p.m. at the cafeteria double doors.
In Lewis County, four meals will be delivered on Wednesday between 10 a.m. and 1 p.m. Meal deliveries for next week will be made on Tuesday and Thursday.
The Fleming County Schools Food and Nutrition Department is continuing to provide lunch during the closure. The pick up locations for meals will be Ewing Elementary, Hillsboro Elementary and Simons Middle School, between 11:30 a.m. and 1 p.m. Anyone who may need to request a meal delivery, can call 606-845-5851 by 9 a.m. each morning. When calling, tell how many child meals you will need, what school zone you live in and what bus number the child is on.
Sack lunches are provided via a drive-thru line at Bracken County High School and Taylor Elementary School between 11 a.m. and 12:30 p.m.
The Mason County Food Bank remains open. However, officials are implementing a park and wait procedure. Anyone who needs assistance must stay in their vehicle in a parking space. Volunteers will check paperwork and bring food to the vehicle.
The Lend a Helping Hand Food Bank in Lewis County will be open on Friday. However, everyone is asked to stay in their car and have their trunk cleared for groceries. Everyone is asked to not arrive before 9 a.m.
Heritage Square Apartments will also be serving lunch Monday through Friday to students during the school closures. Lunch will begin at 11 a.m. and is carryout only.
Other meal locations include:
— Victory Christian Church on Mondays and Thursdays from 5-6 p.m. at the Victory Christian Center drive thru, located at 719 US Highway 68.
— The Tom Browning Boys and Girls Club in Maysville on Mondays and Thursdays from 4-6 p.m. for anyone 18 years or younger.
— Crosspoint Community Church on Tuesdays and Thursdays from 6-7 p.m. at the main church campus on Kenton Station Road.
— Augusta Trinity UMC on Mondays and Thursdays from 4:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m.