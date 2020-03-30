Kentuckians warned of COVID-19 related scams

March 30, 2020
Christy Howell-Hoots - [email protected]
FRANKFORT — Kentuckians are asked about to be wary of new scams related to COVID-19.

Kentucky Attorney General Daniel Cameron released a statement warning of charity and Medicaid scams in the state.

“During this health crisis, we strongly encourage Kentuckians to thoroughly vet any charities that solicit donations for COVID-19 relief work to ensure donations will truly be used to help those in need,” Cameron said. “We also urge Medicaid beneficiaries to be suspicious of anyone requesting personal information or payment in exchange for COVID-19 tests, as testing must be approved by a healthcare professional.”

According to Cameron, scammers could impersonate charities by requesting gift cards to assist victims of the pandemic.

Kentucky Utilities also released a warning about scams.

According to officials with KU, residents should remain vigilant to keep from falling victim to a scam.

“We’d like to think everyone’s energy is focused on protecting our families and our community as a whole, but we know that scammers like to take advantage of these types of situations,” LGE and KU Vice President-Customer Services Eileen Saunders said. “That’s why we all need to make sure we stay alert and, along with everything else we are juggling right now, follow tips to help guard against becoming a victim.”

The utilities encourage customers to follow these safe tips to protect your personal information.

— Secure your personal information: LGE and KU will never call and ask for credit or debit card numbers or other personal information.

— Always remember you have bill payment options: LGE and KU offer customers a variety of official payment options.

— First check with LGE and KU if you’re suspicious: Customers who receive a suspicious live phone call, an email or letter should call LGE and KU which will always verify official communications.

— Enlist the help of authorities: In addition to contacting the company, customers who suspect they have been victims of fraud, or who feel threatened during contact with scammers, should report it to their local police department.

Visit lge-ku.com/COVID-19 for more important information related to the utilities’ actions during the coronavirus outbreak.

