VANCEBURG — The first cases of COVID-19 were confirmed in Bracken and Lewis counties on Saturday.

Officials with the Lewis County Heath Department confirmed the county has one positive case.

“While the risk to the general public is low, health officials are working with the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and Kentucky Department of Public Health to identify and contact all those who may have come in contact with the infected person. These individuals will be monitored for fever and respiratory symptoms,” Lewis County Public Health Director Anita Bertram posted in a release on Saturday.

Bertram said the person’s identity cannot be released due to privacy laws.

The health department posted tips to follow in light of concerns over the spread of COVID-19.

Those tips include:

— Avoiding public gatherings.

— Washing hands often with soap and water, especially after going to the bathroom.

– Avoiding close contact with people who are sick.

— Staying home when sick.

— Covering a cough or sneeze with a tissue and throwing the tissue in the trash.

— Cleaning and disinfecting frequently touched objects.

The Bracken County Health Department confirmed its first case at 4 p.m. on Saturday.

“The health department has been preparing over the last few weeks for our first case and staff is busy doing all necessary notifications. We will posting the latest information on our Facebook page and sharing so our community can stay informed,” the department posted.

Tony Cox, director of the Bracken County Health Department said the person is a 32-year-old woman.

“She is being an extremely good neighbor,” he said. “She is self-isolating and has had very limited contact with family and that helps everyone to reduce the infectious contacts with several other people. There will be more updates throughout the days ahead.”

Cox said this was expected and has asked the community to stay calm, practice social distancing and avoid any public gatherings and stay put.

“We’re going to be fine, we’re going to get through this,” he said.

According to Cox, individuals who may have been in contact with the woman are being notified and he is encouraging the community to continue practicing social distancing.

“Early and aggressive social distancing measures have been in place and protected us to help the spike in cases stay as long as they possibly can,” Cox said. “This is why we must continue practicing and doing our civil duty to stay beneath the healthcare capacity threshold in our community. We need to keep doing our part to flatten the curve.

A Mason County resident in his 30s tested positive for COVID-19 last week, Allison Adams, director of the BTDHD said. The man works out-of-state but had been remaining at home for several days because he was feeling unwell, she said. The resident is currently isolated at his home and recovering.

The development was not unexpected, health officials said.

“Each day without a positive case, has been another day to prepare,” said Pam Brant, nurse supervisor for the local health department. “As we anticipated, this case confirms the presence of COVID-19 in our region.”

To help limit the spread of COVID-19, social distancing steps have been taken by the community. This case is a good example of how to be a good neighbor, Adams said. The man had been self-isolating by remaining at home and limiting contact with family therefore, reducing infectious contact with other community members.

Adams offered this advice to the public:

— STAY CALM: You are not alone in this. Your community is here to support you. Talk to your friends and family and let them know if you are having concerns.

— STAY APART: Keep at least 6 feet away from others including while shopping for life-sustaining essentials. Avoid the lines by taking advantage of pick-up or delivery services for groceries and other goods.

— STAY PUT: Keep non-essential trips to a minimum and cancel your travel plans. Unless it is essential you go out, stay home.

Be mindful of those who are at greater risk for contracting this virus, including older adults and those with underlying health conditions,Adams advised.

Adams said those who suspect they may be ill should call their healthcare provider to see how they should proceed.

“If you experience fever, cough, and shortness of breath (flu like symptoms), stay home and call your healthcare provider before going to a healthcare facility. Inform them of your symptoms,” she said.

For more information:

Go to KY COVID-19 website. — Kycovid19.ky.gov

For general questions about COVID-19, call the KY COVID-19 hotline at 1-800-722-2725

