Walking Wounded Warrior

Jerry Meadows, a Vietnam Air Force veteran from South Dakota, is walking from Minnesota to Jacksonville, Fla., to raise awareness and financial support for the military’s Wounded Warrior Project. He is followed by his wife in their van. He covers 10-14 miles per day while pulling his oxygen tank. The coronavirus has hindered his walk.

https://maysville-online.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/03/web1_veteran-002a.jpg