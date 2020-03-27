Bids opened for Wrangling Run Road

Christy Howell-Hoots
BROOKSVILLE — During a Facebook live video recently, Bracken County Judge-Executive Tina Teegarden held a bid opening for work on Wrangling Run Road in Bracken County.

During the video, Teegarden opened two bids, but neither were awarded at the time.

According to Teegarden, one bid was from Straight Edge Construction for replacement of a box culvert bridge. The amount of the bid was for $43,939.

The second bid was from E and E Contracting in the amount of $36,280.

Teegarden said the project is part of the 80/20 bridge program through the state of Kentucky. That means that 80 percent will be covered by the state and the county will be responsible for the other 20 percent of the project.

“Only companies pre-qualified by the (Kentucky Transportation Cabinet) can bid on this project,” she said.

According to Teegarden, the bid will be awarded when the fiscal court can meet again.

“There will be a notice when the bid is able to be awarded by the Bracken County Fiscal Court,” Teegarden said.

The March 25 meeting of the fiscal court was cancelled amid concerns over the spread of COVID-19.

Wrangling Run Road, northwest from Tallner Road to Kentucky 8, has been closed since February.

