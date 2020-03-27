COVID-19 concerns closing playgrounds

Christy Howell-Hoots - [email protected]
Local playgrounds are being closed amid concerns over the spread of COVID-19.

Maysville City Manager Matt Wallingford said playground equipment in city parks have been closed until further notice in order to help stop the spread of COVID-19.

“It’s just the playground equipment,” he said. “We have also taken the rims off basketball goals at all city parks, because we’ve had issues with too many people congregating. We’re trying to follow the recommendations set forth in order to stop the spread of COVID-19.”

According to Wallingford, green space at parks, such Rotary Park, will remain open.

“We want to encourage people to get fresh air, but we need to follow the recommendations of no more than 10 people and staying six feet apart,” he said.

The order is for all city park playgrounds, including the Maysville-Mason County Recreational Park.

St. Patrick School announced the closure of the school’s playground on Wednesday.

Cummins Nature Preserve has shut down the playground and shelter, as well.

According to officials, the trails remain open, but hikers are strongly encouraged to remain six feet apart at all times.

The City of Flemingsburg has closed down the playground equipment at the Frank L. Newman Memorial Park. Residents are encourage to use the Old Reservoir Walking Trail and other parts of the park for exercise so long as they do not violate social distancing recommendations.

The City of Vanceburg also posted a notice on Facebook Thursday that said all city parks and the Vanceburg boat dock and skate park are closed.

“Mayor Blankenship would like to thank each of you for your cooperation,” the post said.

The City of Augusta has closed all city parks, including Appelman Park and the Augusta boat dock playground.

According to a post on the city’s Facebook page, “no one should be on playground equipment, no games at the basketball courts, no games at the tennis courts and no group gatherings at the shelter house.”

“We are not trying to punish anyone, but we are trying to do our part to help prevent the spread of the COVID 19. Social Distancing is very important during this time and the health of our citizens is the most important,” the post said.

City officials are encouraging everyone to take walks, but maintain at least six feet apart.

The Augusta Independent School has also closed the school playground until further notice.

Robertson County School announced on Wednesday that the school playground will be closed until further notice.

