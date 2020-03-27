RCS lifting spirits with ice cream

MOUNT OLIVET — The threat of rain did not stop the Robertson County School District from providing free ice cream to the community on Thursday.
At 5 p.m., a tent was set up in front of RCS. Beneath the tent were administrators and staff of the district with a soft-serve ice cream machine. Standing around the building were staff members with signs telling the students how much they were missed. Other staff members directed the flow of traffic.
One staff member, Coach Patrick Kelsch even wore a head of Chucky from The Rugrats while directed vehicles through the parking lot.
From 5-7 p.m., cars could pull up by the tent and received a cup of ice cream for everyone inside the vehicle.
No one was allowed to leave their vehicles and everyone volunteering had to remain at least six feet apart at all times, per guidelines from the Centers for Disease Control.
RCS Superintendent Sanford Holbrook said the ice cream machine had been purchased for the school’s concession stand and he wanted to use it to provide some cheer for the community.
“We’re just trying to do something for not only our students, but also our community,” Holbrook said. “We had this ice cream machine and we wanted our community to know that we support them.”
Holbrook said he also made sure the staff followed guidelines.
“We’re making sure we’re practicing social distancing while also letting our kids know we miss them,” he said. “We just want to put a smile on people’s faces. We want to lift everyone’s spirits. It’s a tough time for Robertson County, for the state, for the world. It’s not much, but we’re hoping that giving out some free ice cream will at least provide a little happiness for the community.”
Aaron Massey, principal of RCS, said the ice cream social was also a good way to check in on the students, while also practicing social distancing.
“Mr. Holbrook mentioned this last week and we thought it would be a good way to help our community through a tough time,” Massey said. “We hopefully can get back in school sometime, but at least this is a way we can check in on our students. We’re still practicing social distancing, but we can talk to them through the vehicles to see if they need anything and to see how everything is going. This is a good way to help get people’s minds off what’s going on for at least a few minutes. RCS is a family and we want the community to know we’re here. This family atmosphere is what makes Robertson County so special.”
Amanda Gray, a full-time substitute teacher, was among those outside letting the students know how much they were missed.
Gray held a sign that said: We Miss You!
“I wanted to show the kids how much we miss them,” she said. “We want them back. I think this is a great idea.”
By the time the social was over at 7 p.m., more than 400 people had been served ice cream.
“I feel like it went very well,” Holbrook said.