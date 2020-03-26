Tractor trailer flips over on Kentucky 32

March 23, 2020
Local school districts are complying with Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear’s recommendation to remain closed until at least April 20.
On a conference call with superintendents Friday, Beshear recommended the additional two week closure to encourage social distancing in the midst of concerns over COVID-19.
“What we’re seeing nationally and what we’re seeing in Kentucky is escalating cases. It is more important now than ever that we engage in social distancing. And while kids seem to be resilient to the virus, they can certainly get it and they can spread it,” Beshear said during the conference call.
Area school district superintendents said they plan to remain close and continue using non-traditional learning days.
Mason County Schools Superintendent Rick Ross said all of the remaining days off will be NTI days.
“Understanding NTI was never intended for this type of use, our teachers have developed highly interactive assignments and ways beyond worksheets for students to fulfill requirements. We are very flexible and don’t want to add any stress on students and families,” he said.
According to Ross, meals will also continue to be offered to students.
The locations for meals include curbside pickup at Mason County High School, the Orangeburg Volunteer Fire Department, May’s Lick Fire Department, Lewisburg Fire Department, Highland Christian Church, Dover Baptist Church, Mason County Public Library, Meadow Drive/Amo Peters Building and the Beechwood Center.
Plans for a prom and graduation are also still in the works.
“We will have both a prom and graduation,” Ross said. “We just don’t know when. We promise to share information as decisions are made.”
Augusta Independent School Superintendent Lisa McCane said NTI days will continue to be used.
“We will add on five NTI days the week of April 13-17,” she said.
McCane said April 6-10 is the scheduled spring break for the district.
According to McCane, there are still plans to have a prom and graduation.
“We will have prom and graduation as soon as it’s feasible,” she said.
McCane also said some of her concerns about schools being closed longer include students receiving instruction via NTI, meals and snacks being continuously available and the social, emotional and mental health of students.
AIS has been and will continue to provide breakfast and lunch will daily with breakfast pickup from 9-10 a.m. and lunch pickup from noon to 1 p.m. at the cafeteria double doors.
Robertson County Schools Superintendent Sanford Holbrook said the district will also continue to use NTI days, with March 23 through April 17 being added on.
He also said food will continue to be delivered to students and there is still a plan for prom and graduation.
“We plan to deliver breakfast and lunch everyday,” he said. “We are moving back our date for prom. We hope to be back in school in time for our graduation ceremony.”
Students are receiving meals via delivery from bus drivers who are out on their normal routes daily from 10:30 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Holbrook said his concerns with school being closed longer lie with the welfare of his students and staff.
“I’m concerned about the emotional and physical welfare of my students and staff,” he said. “This has taken a toll on all us mentally and physically.”
Bracken County Schools Superintendent Jeff Aulick expressed similar sentiments.
According to Aulick, the remainder of the days school is closed with be NTI days. Spring break is scheduled for April 6-10.
He also said meals will continue to be provided.
“I believe this is essential, even through our spring break,” he said about providing meals to students.
Aulick said no contingency plans for prom/graduation are planned, because he hopes to have the district back on schedule soon.
He also said his concern is about making sure the students’ needs are met.
“I’m concerned with making sure our students needs are taken care of, as well as providing an educational enriched experience in a non-traditional setting,” he said.
Fleming County Schools Superintendent Brian Creasman said the district will remain closed until April 20.
According to Creasman, the district has been working NTI packets for weeks three and four and spring break is still scheduled for the week of March 30.
“This will allow us time to make necessary adjustments to learning and give everyone a break, which is needed,” Creasman said.
According to Creasman, curbside pick-up for NTI packets will be March 25 from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. and 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. Online packets will be posted this week. Paper packets that are not picked up will be delivered to homes on Friday, March 27 between 11 a.m. and 1 p.m.
Creasman said contingency plans for prom/graduation are being made, but there is still a lot of uncertainty surrounding exactly when either could happen.
“We are currently looking on contingency plans but since we are operating with unknown – we cannot determine the best way forward,” he said.
His concerns lie with making sure students remain engaged and have the resources they need.
“Keeping students engaged this length of time, plus making sure that students receive all the supports and resources needed,” he said. “I am also concerned with teachers and staff well-being. Many of our teachers and staff want to go back and make sure students are taken care of.”
Lewis County Schools Superintendent Jamie Weddington send a letter to parents explaining the district will closed until April 20.
According to the letter, April 6-17 will be NTI days.
The meal delivery schedule will also continue for students. Bus drivers have been and will continue delivering meals to students from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Monday, Wednesday and Fridays.
“The meal delivery program developed by Lewis County Schools will continue next week on a (Monday/Wednesday/Friday) schedule. The number of students served is continuing to increase. We appreciate the patience and support of all of the families we are trying to reach and serve,” the letter said.
According to Weddington, more than 14,000 breakfasts and lunches have been delivered to students.
Weddington said the district still plans to have a prom and graduation once guidelines allow.
“We will continue to attempt to follow the CDC, state and federal recommendations, which will hopefully allow for these events to take place at some point during spring/summer,” Weddington said.
St. Patrick School will also be following the recommendation of Beshear and will use NTI days to cover the remaining days off. Thursday, April 9 was already scheduled off as Holy Thursday and April 10 was scheduled off for Good Friday. April 13-17 is the scheduled spring break.
According to a post on the school’s Facebook page, district officials are still planning to have prom and graduation ceremonies.
Currently, prom is scheduled for Friday, May 1, 2020 and graduation is scheduled for Saturday, May 23 at 1 p.m.
“These will be the dates unless there are state or federal guidelines prohibiting social gatherings larger than 10,” the post said. “If there are such guidelines, we will find additional dates to celebrate the class of 2020.”