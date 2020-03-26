Tractor trailer flips over on Kentucky 32

FLEMINGSBURG — A tractor trailer accident occurred early Tuesday morning on Kentucky 32, said officials.

According to police, the incident occurred at 3:30 a.m on the Fleming County side of the Fleming County -Rowan County line.

Operated by Derick Smith, 51, of Shepherdsville, Smith had originally said the accident occurred after he miscalculated the width of the shoulder, said police.

“At first, the driver told Deputy Perkins that he was — of course they widened the road out there, there’s a little bit of a shoulder there now — he said he thought the shoulder was wide enough that he could pull off and take a nap. But he was only going to the Dollar distribution up in Morehead, which was only about eight more miles up the road,” said Sheriff Gary Kinder of the Fleming County Sheriff’s Office.

Kinder said that later, when he arrived, Smith said he had swerved to avoid hitting a deer.

“And then when I talked to him, he said there was a deer that run out, and he swerved to miss it. That’s what he was telling me and the owner of the truck,” said Kinder.

Kinder said with the new roadwork, the ditch was pretty deep, and Smith couldn’t get back on the road.

“It laid on its side, of course like I said there’s a deep ditch, and then there’s kind of a mountainside there, it just laid like over on the hillside, it didn’t turn all the way over,” said Kinder.

Smith incurred no injuries in the accident, said police.

