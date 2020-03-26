Live music, books keep spirits high

The usually full student parking lot at Mason County High School is now empty.

An electronic sign that scrolls announcements for parents and students has added a new one: Wash Your Hands.

Due to concerns over COVID-19, all Kentucky schools, public and private, were told to close by Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear. Originally, Mason County Schools had planned to close until March 27. On Friday, however, Beshear recommended all schools remain closed until April 20.

Some students are worried the closure may continue for much longer, resulting in many missed opportunities.

Eboni Chambers, a senior at MCHS, said she is devastated over the lost time with her classmates.

Chambers said she became pregnant during her junior year of high school and missed out on time that she had been hoping to make up for during her senior year, including her prom and track season.

“I didn’t get my junior prom and now there’s a chance it could get canceled,” she said. “Me and my boyfriend won Homecoming Queen and King and, whether we won or not, I was looking forward to running for prom royalty. I wanted to get out on the dance floor to break it down and have fun with my classmates and even the friends that I have which are juniors.”

Chambers is also on the track team and said she is missing half of her season due to the outbreak of COVID-19.

“My daddy was a track star and i’ve been so dedicated trying to beat one of his records that without the practice I just don’t see happening. Track has brought me so many different friends in and out of Mason County. I wouldn’t trade that experience for the world,” she said.

Chambers biggest concern is the possibility of missing her high school graduation.

“We have waited 12 long years to be able to walk across that stage in our cap and gown. We got the souvenir tassels,” she said. “We want to hear our names be called, we want to take the picture with our diploma, we want to move the tassel from the left to the right, and we want to cry with our classmates as that’s the last time we’ll step foot in that building for high school related activities.”

She also said she knows she is not the only senior who has those feelings.

“I’m not the only one who feels this way. There are seniors across the nation that feel the same way I do and some may be even worse. We’re missing out on things we’ve looked forward to for 12 years.In 2016, we came in as freshman ready to hit that stage. Now it’s 2020 and it may not be an option. I love each and every one of my classmates and I feel for everyone around the world right now. To all high school seniors I just want to say, we are strong. We’ve done a lot of things and we will get through this. I can’t wait to say Class Of 2020 Out.”

Conner Brown, another senior at MCHS, said he is missing out on his last season of choir and orchestra.

“I’m heavily involved in choir,” he said. “As a senior, you look forward to those concerts and being out there with your friends, you look forward to prom and graduation. These are your milestones as a teenager. I’m worried that, if this continues, we won’t have the time together that we thought. We won’t get to say goodbye to our friends or walk across the stage — something we worked so hard for.”

Haley White, an MCHS senior, said she is filling her extra free time with working on college courses.

White plays tennis, basketball, golf, softball and runs track at the high school. She is also in the orchestra and several clubs.

“I don’t usually have much free time,” she said. “A lot of times, I’m not getting home until 8:30 or 9, so I’ve gone from coming home to sleep to being home all the time. It’s a big adjustment.”

According to White, she also takes college courses, which helps to fill the gap in activities.

“I’m just working on getting caught up on that now,” she said.

White said she and some of her friends have the same concerns about prom, graduation and other activities.

“We know that no other class has gone through this, so there isn’t anyone who really knows what is going to happen,” she said. “We’re just looking to the future and praying about it.”

Bre Hampton, an MCHS senior said she is involved in softball, Red Cross and Future Farmers of America.

Hampton said she is saddened by losing out on her time with softball.

“I’m concerned about softball,” she said. “There has been talk that we won’t even have a season and I want to be able to get on that field one last time for my senior year. We were getting ready to play seven games this week and they all had to stop and over the entire month break that sports have to take off, we’re missing 20 games that we won’t get back. When we go back to playing we will either have to cancel more games or go into games without practice in a month.”

She is also concerned about prom and graduation.

“Nobody wants the senior prom to be canceled and I’d rather it be pushed off even into the summer because this is the last time I’m going to be able to hang out and get dressed up with some of the kids I’ve grown up with,” she said. Graduation shouldn’t be canceled no matter what. I didn’t go to school for 14 years now to not be able to walk across that stage with my class.”

According to Hampton, much of her concern also lies with students who may not have the ability to complete the work assigned at home.

“I don’t like missing any school and I understand the severity of the issue going around, but some students don’t even have Wi-Fi or printer to print out any information or even supplies at home,” she said.

Mason County Schools Superintendent Rick Ross said he is not sure what the future holds, but he is committed to making sure the students have a prom and graduation.

“We are committed to doing everything possible to have a prom and graduation for these kids,” he said. “It may be much later than originally planned, but, as far as I’m concerned, we will have a graduation ceremony for them.”

At Robertson County High School, Andrew Unthank is missing more than just his senior year. He is also afraid he will miss out on an opportunity to present his school safety project at the Student Technology Leadership Program state competition.

Unthank, along with fellow senior, Wyatt Cooper, created a 3D map of RCS that can be used by first responders in case of an emergency. The two moved on from the regional competition late last year and were planning to go to the state competition this spring.

“I don’t know that it’s cancelled, but with everything that is going on right now, I don’t see us being able to compete,” he said. “You can reschedule prom and graduation, but what you can’t reschedule is the time with the friends you’ve made over the years. We don’t have a lot of that left with each other and we’re going to be missing out on the last few weeks we should have had.”

However, Unthank said he is looking at the positive side of things.

“As far as the safety project goes — we accomplished our goal,” he said. “Even if we don’t take it to state, the goal was to make the school safer and we know first responders will be able to use that map and I’m happy about that. I’m also using the weeks off school to spend time with my family. I’m going away to college in the fall and moving into a dorm room, so I’m going to be with them right now as much as possible. Being stuck inside, we can’t say we don’t have time for each other.”

Robertson County Schools Superintendent Sanford Holbrook said he is also working to make sure students have a prom and graduation.

“We understand this is difficult, especially on seniors,” he said. “The senior year is supposed to be a special time. We are going to do what we can to make sure they get the send off they deserve.”

