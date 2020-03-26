Live music, books keep spirits high

In an effort to keep the community engaged and uplifted, several local individuals, schools and organizations are providing entertainment through Facebook Live, YouTube and other means.

Nick Denham, in Mason County, has been conducting a sing-along for children Monday through Friday at 1 p.m. The videos are streamed on Facebook Live, YouTube Live and Google Classroom.

Denham teaches music at Mason County Intermediate School and wanted a way to keep his students engaged.

“With being off school for so long, yes, every day is a (non-traditional instructional) day, but what they’re really missing out on is the experience,” he said. “They’re missing science projects and experiences they can only get in the classroom. So, I wanted to do something that could help them still get part of that.”

According to Denham, the feedback has been good for the videos and many people have tuned in to watch. He even takes song requests.

“I’ve had students request songs they’ve heard on the radio or songs we learned in class,” he said. “The response has been wonderful. Dr. Sean Jackson in our school has worked hard to make sure we have a lot of opportunities like this available and Justin Moore has been encouraging us to do things like this. We all want to make sure our students are still engaged.”

Straub Elementary School has also been hosting a Studio Straub event.

On March 18, Renee Faris read “The Book with No Pictures” and posted the video to the Straub Elementary Facebook page.

“I sure do miss seeing you,” she said to students in the video. “Since we’re not in school, I thought I would read you one of your favorite books and put it on Facebook.”

Another teacher posted a short video about how to do a nature scavenger hunt outside. He also posted a list of things that could be found outside, including flowers, rocks, water, green leaves, trees, grass, spider webs, birds, clouds, bugs, ants, tree bark, brown leaves, ferns, butterflies and sand/dirt.

Teachers from the Amistad House (orange hall) posted a video where each of them told the students how much they were missed.

Other videos included a student spotlight and a travel Tuesday video as a part of virtual spirit week.

St. Augustine School in Augusta is posting daily “school at home” videos.

“While we are all just starting this new adventure with school at home, we are going to try as often as possible to add videos of books, lessons, experiments, etc. to keep the learning going and let our students know we are thinking of them,” a post on the school’s Facebook page said on March 16.

The videos have included staff reading books and reading prayers to students before they fall asleep at night.

In Robertson County, Robertson County School Superintendent Sanford Holbrook read “Oh, The Places You’ll Go” in a recorded video that was posted to YouTube and shared to Facebook.

On Wednesday, Principal Aaron Massey read “How I Became A Pirate” that was also posted to YouTube. More videos are planned.

During the video, he also encouraged his students to continue listening to recommendations made amid COVID-19 about social distancing and being healthy.

“I miss you all, I hope you are doing well,” he said in the video. “Even though we’re not in a normal situation with school, I wanted to take some time out to read you a story. Especially to my seniors — I know this isn’t the year you wished, but you still have great places to go. To my younger kids, there are many places in your future that you will go.”

