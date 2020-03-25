Meal options available for local residents

No one in Mason County should go hungry since there are several options for food assistance available.
The Mason County Food Bank, operated by Community Care of Mason County, provides food assistance on Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursdays from 2-4 p.m. at the food bank. Anyone needing assistance can pull into the parking lot, give their information and receive food items.
“We are in good shape, maintaining our regular hours, and have not turned away any Mason County residents,” Rebecca Cartmell, who runs the food bank, posted online Tuesday.
Licking Valley Community Action Program also provides for those in need in the Mason, Bracken, Fleming, Robertson and Lewis County areas.
The organization can provide and deliver meals to residents over 60 years of age and can provide transportation to grocery stores, pharmacies and medically necessary appointments.
For information or to scheduled any of the services provided by LVCAP, call 606-845-0081 between 8 a.m. and 4:30 p.m.
Representatives from the Buffalo Trace Area Developement District said individuals over the age of 60 who need a meal can call 606-564-7084 and request assistance.
The local school districts are also providing meals to students in each county.
In Mason County, meals are served between 8-9 a.m. and 11 a.m. to noon.
The locations for meals include curbside pickup at Mason County High School, the Orangeburg Volunteer Fire Department, May’s Lick Fire Department, Lewisburg Fire Department, Highland Christian Church, Dover Baptist Church, Mason County Public Library, Meadow Drive/Amo Peters Building and the Beechwood Center.
In Augusta, breakfast and lunch will be provided daily with breakfast pickup from 9-10 a.m. and lunch pickup from noon to 1 p.m. at the cafeteria double doors. The backpack snack is available Fridays from noon to 1 p.m.
Sack lunches are provided via a drive-thru line at Bracken County High School and Taylor Elementary School between 11 a.m. and 12:30 p.m.
The Fleming County Schools Food and Nutrition Department will be providing lunch during the closure between March 16-21 and March 23-27. The pick up locations for meals will be Ewing Elementary, Hillsboro Elementary and Simons Middle School, between 11:30 a.m. and 1 p.m. Anyone who may need to request a meal delivery, can call 606-845-5851 by 9 a.m. each morning. When calling, tell how many child meals you will need, what school zone you live in and what bus number the child is on.
In Robertson County, students are receiving meals via delivery from bus drivers who are out on their normal routes daily from 10:30 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Lewis County School District bus drivers are also delivering meals to students from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Monday, Wednesday and Fridays.
The Tom Browning Boys and Girls Club in Maysville provides meals Monday and Thursday from 4-6 p.m. for anyone 18 years or younger.
CrossPoint Community Church is partnering with the Mason County School District to make sure children have dinner during the closure.
The dinners will be provided on Tuesday and Thursdays from 6-7 p.m. at the main church campus on Kenton Station Road in Maysville.
Those who need meals can carryout or, if no transportation is available, call 888-612-2722 for delivery.
The Augusta Trinity UMC has partnered with the Augusta Independent School District to provide dinner on Monday and Thursdays from 4:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. for children. Call 859-415-5663 or 859-512-6660 for more information.
Heritage Square Apartments will also be serving lunch Monday through Friday to students during the school closures. Lunch will begin at 11 a.m. and is carryout only.
Fazoli’s in Maysville will also be providing meals to children. There is a limit of four kids meals per order for carryout and drive-thru, but there is no purchase required to receive them.