Augusta teddy bear hunt begins Friday

March 24, 2020 Ledger Independent News 0
Christy Howell-Hoots - [email protected]
-

AUGUSTA — An Augusta family is working to spread some cheer for children in the midst of concerns over COVID-19.

Libby Estill, who lives in Augusta, said she and her daughter, Amy, are organizing a bear hunt throughout the city.

Estill said the bear hunt will consist of hiding up to 20 stuffed teddy bears on porches and in windows where they can easily be seen from a car. Parents are encouraged to drive their children around and help spot the bears.

“The kids will just use a piece of paper to write down exactly where they saw their bear,” Estill said. “They need to put the exact location. They can put the physical address and then say they saw it in the window or on the porch, but we need to know because they will be moved every week.”

The hunt will begin on Friday at noon and will end on Sunday at 6 p.m. Once the children are finished with the hunt, they can take the paper to the home of Gwen Pollard, located at 311 Parkview Street, and drop the paper off in the designated location.

On Monday, a name will be drawn from the papers dropped off and that child will receive a prize. The paper needs to include the child’s name, address and phone number.

“We have people sponsoring the prizes each week,” Estill said. “Each week, it will be something different.”

Estill also said the children dropping off papers need to remember to practice social distancing.

“When you’re dropping off paper, you need to make sure to stay six feet apart from anyone else who may be there at the same time,” she said.

According to Estill, she hopes to keep the weekend hunt going for some time.

“We like to continue it for the next few weeks,” she said. “This is just something to help get the children’s minds off everything going on. They’re off school and we want to give them something fun to do; something fun for the community to do. We were reading about this online and it looked like so much fun that we wanted to do it here.”

Estill said anyone who wants to participate by hiding a bear or by sponsoring a weekly prize can call her at 606-756-3110.

https://maysville-online.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/03/web1_bear-hunt.jpg

Christy Howell-Hoots

[email protected]