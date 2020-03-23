Two sentenced in Adams County

WEST UNION, Ohio — Two men were sentenced recently by Judge Brett Spencer in the Adams County Court of Common Pleas.

Glenn A. Christman, 48, of Manchester, Ohio, was convicted of second-degree importuning with finding. On March 16, Spencer sentenced Christmas to six years in prison, mandatory five years probation, with 118 days credit and tier one sex offender for 15 years. Christman is currently incarcerated in the Correctional Reception Center in Orient, Ohio. His expired stated term is listed as Nov. 17, 2025.

Carson Hall, 29, of West Union, was convicted of third-degree having weapon under disability. On March 18, Spender sentenced Hall to 18 months in prison, option of three years probation, with 70 days credit. Hall is currently incarcerated in the Correctional Reception Center in Orient, Ohio. His expired stated term is listed as July 8, 2021.

