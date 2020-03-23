Solar farm dawning in Brown County

MOUNT ORAB, Ohio — A 1,350-acre solar farm is being constructed in Brown County, Ohio.

The 200 MWac Hillcrest solar photovoltaic project will be located in Green Township, just north of Mount Orab, Ohio, and is projected to be one of the largest projects of its kind in Ohio.

Innergex Renewable Energy Inc., an independent renewable power producer, announced the project in November 2019, saying “that a long-term power purchase agreement was signed with an investment grade rated U.S. corporation for its 200 MWac Hillcrest solar photovoltaic project located in Brown County, Ohio.”

The site was chosen because it is plentiful in annual sunny days and is adjacent to a strategic point of interconnection in the regional electrical transmission system owned by Duke Energy. The project will consist of a field with arrays of more than 600,000 photovoltaic solar panels arranged in rows on single-axis tracking foundations, for an estimated annual power generation of just over 416,000 MWh.

The project is expected to power the equivalent of 39,000 households in Ohio annually with renewable energy.

The 1,350 acres the project is being built on consists of pasture and agricultural land owned by 25 local residents. The landowners will receive annual lease payments for the use of their land over the next 35 years.

A ground-breaking ceremony was held on March 12, though a communications representative for Innergex, Guillaume Perron-Piché, reported construction began Jan. 27, 2020.

Approximately 300 construction jobs are expected to be created over the next 10 months. The company is actively seeking Ohioans who are skilled workers, including electricians and welders.

“Our general contractor has been actively pursuing local labor wherever possible. It should be noted that the project has a statutory requirement to have at least 80 percent of the site labor force consist of domiciled Ohio workers,” said Perron-Piché.

A total of $69 million should be contributed to the local economy in wages, though the project will also provide other positive economic contributions to the surrounding communities through property taxes.

These taxes are projected to contribute more than $60 million to Brown County, Western Brown School District and Green Township during the project’s lifespan.

“The property taxes will be paid annually to the county in the form of a payment in lieu of taxes equal to $9,000/MWac or $1.8 million for the entire 35 year life of the project, $63 million total,” said Perron-Piché.

Those annual payments are split with Brown County receiving $2,000/MW or $400,000, and Green Township and Western Brown Local School District receiving $7,000/MW or $1.4 million.

Additionally, at the start of operations, the project will be seed funding a $60,000 education support fund for Southern State Community College, and contributing $6,000 annuallyto the fund thereafter.

“Moreover, we will be offering students involved in technical programs a chance to visit the project periodically throughout the school year in order to learn first-hand about solar power,” said Perron-Piché.

