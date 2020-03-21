Healthcare facilities spread cheer to residents

GEORGETOWN, Ohio — Local healthcare facilities are doing their best to bring cheer to residents as they are isolated from family and friends during the COVID-19 crisis.
In recent weeks, many facilities have imposed visitor restrictions which separate residents from loved ones. While this can be a disheartening time for many residents who relied on those visits from family and friends to lift their spirits and bring them joy, many local facilities have made it their mission to enrich the lives of residents and continue nurturing those familial bonds.
Villa Georgetown Rehabilitation and Healthcare Center in Georgetown, is just one healthcare facility that is enriching the lives of its residents. In light of the restrictions, Villa Georgetown has been offering both Skype and FaceTime video chatting for residents to keep a semblance of close contact with their loved ones.
“We are offering FaceTime and Skype. If those two options aren’t working for people, we are making arrangements to do some Facebook Messenger type things with residents as well,” said Director of Business Development Megan Dunkin.
Some family members, who either lack a smartphone, or technological savvy, will visit through resident windows, as well.
One such visitor is the husband of a resident, who has diligently, for the five years his wife has been there, shown up every day.
“We have a resident who has been at our facility for years, I want to say five years. Her husband has visited her every single day, religiously. So, I feel like, for him, it hit him just as hard as her, to not be able to come in and visit with his wife,” said Dunkin.
He was one of the first people that began utilizing window visits, she said.
“It almost brings tears to your eyes, his dedication over the past five years has been amazing, and he’s not letting this coronavirus stop him from his dedication to his wife,” said Dunkin.
While some loved ones bring notepads to communicate, others are simply there just to have the face-to-face interaction.
When visiting, or utilizing video chatting, residents are entertained by the plethora of activities that Activities Director Kody Gilkerson has come up with.
“She has managed this like a champ. She has come up with all kinds of new and interesting ideas to help the residents to still be engaged. In addition to their social interactions with their family, they also have a social life within the facility that is hindered by all of this. We have restricted all of our halls, so every hall is on lockdown, so she’s got options for people to do things in their rooms, she’s initiated hall bingo, we’ve done bowling in the hallways,” said Dunkin.
Gilkerson also came up with a “Bored Board,” in which residents can pick from a variety of games and activities to do for the day.
Along with managing and inspiriting residents with activities, Gilkerson has also found herself quite the Cupid during this time.
“We have two residents, a male that’s located on one side of our facility, and a female that’s located on the other side that have kind of taken a liking to each other. Obviously during this time they are quarantined from each other, so the male resident asked if she would help him write a letter to his friend on the other side of the building,” said Dunkin.
The male resident is very clear that his letters must end with: “I love you a bushel and a peck, and a hug around the neck.”
Villa Georgetown is accepting donations for their residents, and for their staff, as well.
“Another thing that other healthcare organizations have done is donated care packaged to our staff. Simple things, just prepackaged snacks, things like that, because as much as obviously this is affecting our residents, it plays a toll on our staff as well. They see every resident as a family member. These people live there, so our staff members are taking care of family, so to see them in isolation it puts an added stress on the staff, too,” said Dunkin.
Dunkin said that lots of people have reached out, and Villa Georgetown will take anything anyone comes up with. She has even considered sending messages to schools and teachers and asking them to have their children color a picture for residents if they need an extra activity.
To set up video chatting, window-appointments, or ask questions, Villa Georgetown can be contacted at 937-378-4178.
In Ripley, The Ohio Valley Manor is also offering Skype and FaceTime video chatting for its residents. The home is also collecting donations of cards and care packages, in which, without even knowing the name of a resident, a person can send just to inspire seniors.
OVM will make sure it goes to a resident who needs “just a little more cheer.”
OVM is also collecting donations of cards, games, puzzles, snacks, arts and crafts, or anything that might raise the spirits of the residents. People can drop them in the OVM Collection Box outside the main entrance. Additionally, its website has a Courtesy Messaging Service so people can send an email message to their loved ones and staff will hand-deliver it to them.
To set up a Skype or FaceTime call, call OVM at 937-392-4318 to schedule a time. Cards, care packages and donations can be sent to 5280 US Hwy 62 and 68, Ripley, Ohio 45167.
In West Union, Ohio, Adams County Manor is likewise offering video chatting to their residents. To schedule a video call with a resident, call Anita Dunkin, activities director, at 937-528-1228 with the following information: name of resident, preferred date and time of call and what method of calling such as FaceTime or Facebook video message.
Staff will be available to assist residents in completing these calls. If there is another method of video call a person wishes to employ, ACM will try and accommodate that request.
Maysville Nursing and Rehabilitation Center is offering FaceTime and Skype, phone calls, and scheduled window visits. The facility also has a pet bird, which visits residents room-to-room. Staff play bingo in the rooms with the residents, provide a variety of games and activities, and treat the residents to candies and snacks such as ice cream sandwiches. The facility is also playing music for the residents.
To schedule a video chatting appointment or window visit, contact 606-564-4085.
In Vanceburg, at Vanceburg Rehabilitation and Care, Lisa Howard and Crystal Ames in the activity department streamed bingo throughout the facility into each patients room with their community channel. Residents were able to play bingo and enjoy a snack.
Vanceburg Rehabilitation and Care is also accepting Facebook messages to reach loved ones. Include to, from, and your message, and feel free to include a photo as well.