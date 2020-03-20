Beshear: Schools may extend closure

In a conference call to Kentucky school superintendents on Friday, Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear recommended public and private schools remain closed until April 20.
Mason, Fleming, Robertson, Bracken County, Lewis and Augusta Independent School superintendents confirmed the districts will remain closed until that time.
Maysville Community and Technical College announced on Friday that campuses will transition to all virtual services until March 30. However, the Maysville campus will remain open Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. for students and essential faculty and staff to allow for limited computer lab access.
“The college asks that students continue to check their KCTCS email account daily for up-to-date details and instructions. Faculty and staff are also available via normal channels as most are telecommuting to still serve students,” MCTC Spokesperson Brady Shultz said.
In an effort to help curb the spread of COVID-19, Sprinkles of Hope has announced it will be closing until April 3.
Meagan Brannon, Sprinkles of Hope owner, posted the announcement on the shop’s Facebook page on Friday.
“Sprinkles of Hope will close today, Friday March 20 at 4 p.m. and will remained closed until April 3 to demonstrate our support of efforts underway to contain the spread of the corona virus,” Brannon posted on the page Friday afternoon. “We want to thank our customers and our community for supporting us this week. We are keeping our employees’ best interest in mind, as we want them to be able to stay home and stay healthy. We are honored to be a part of your lives and wish you good health, now and in the future. We look forward to serving you smiles and sweets once we reopen.”
The Limestone Cable Office in Maysville also announced the lobby will be closed to the public and the office will close on Saturdays until further notice.
“Staff will be available by phone and email,” the notice said. “Technicians will be on call, ensuring uninterrupted service. We encourage customers to utilize our websites, email and phone to reach us with any needs.”
An announcement was also made on Friday that all recycling trailers have been pulled for “the protection” of county employees.
Beginning on March 23, recycling can be accepted at the Mason County Recycling Center from 7:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Monday through Friday. Glass will not be accepted.
The Bracken County Sheriff’s Office also posted that steps will be taken to help curb the spread.
According to BC Sheriff Howard Neimeier, the department will limit law enforcement operation to calls of a serious nature.
“If no person is in danger, then law enforcement should not respond and expose officers,” the post said. “Sheriff’s office will handle calls where no one is in danger telephonically or through email.”
The department will also be directing deputies to maintain safe distances during interviews and other contact.
“Where charging with a crime is necessary, consideration will be given to citing and releasing the individual rather than taking the subject to a lockup facility,” the post said. “These precautions are not meant to discourage citizens from calling for assistance when they need it, but strictly for the protection of our personnel, their families and other citizens that the deputies come in contact with.”
More information on the department’s precautions can be found at https://www.facebook.com/brackencountysheriff/posts/3132007523496558?__tn__=K-R.
The City of Flemingsburg also declared a state of emergency and closed of city buildings to the public until further notice.
In Augusta, the city, utilities and police department offices have been closed to the public until further notice.
US Bank in Augusta announced the lobby will be closed for walk-ins beginning on Saturday, March 21.
Perry Poe Reality in Brooksville also announced the the office will be closed to in-person traffic until further notice.
The Internal Revenue Service also announced the deadline to pay federal taxes has been extended to July 15. Beshear announced on Friday that the deadline for filing Kentucky taxes have also been moved to July 15.
“Income tax payment deadlines for individual returns, with a due date of April 15, 2020, are being automatically extended until July 15, 2020, for up to $1 million of their 2019 tax due. This payment relief applies to all individual returns, including self-employed individuals, and all entities other than C-Corporations, such as trusts or estates,” the IRS posted on the website. “IRS will automatically provide this relief to taxpayers. Taxpayers do not need to file any additional forms or call the IRS to qualify for this relief.”