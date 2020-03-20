Porter receives AWS certification

March 20, 2020 Ledger Independent News 0
Christy Howell-Hoots - [email protected]
Corey Porter was certified recently by the Kentucky Welding Institute in Fleming County. - Provided

FLEMINGSBURG — A local man recently received his American Welding Society certification.

Corey Porter, a 2004 graduate of Lewis County High School recently received the certification from the Kentucky Welding Institute in Fleming County, according to Bobby Pease, with AWI.

According to Pease, Corey was recruited by KWI in 2019 and has has earned several certifications, including the National Center for Construction Education and Research instructor, American Safety and Health Institute instructor and, pending one final audit, the National Commission for the Certification of Crane Operators signal and rigger certification.

“As a motivated leader, Corey instructs on KWI’s first shift with a capacity of 40 students from 6 a.m. to 2 p.m.,” Pease said. “He and the other instructors keep a 15:1 student to teacher ratio and ensure each student gets quality one on one instruction. KWI now has six total CWI’s on staff serving the students and companies for AWS weld testing.”

Pease said AWS is the worldwide leader in certificate programs for welding. The exam is a three-part test that includes multiple choice, code book and practical challenges. It takes six hours to complete the test.

“Corey will now be using his AWS CWI stamp to test and certify students at the Kentucky Welding Institute, enabling them to earn top dollar in the welding field all across the US,” Pease said.

Porter lives in Tollesboro with his wife and two children.

Corey Porter was certified recently by the Kentucky Welding Institute in Fleming County.
https://maysville-online.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/03/web1_IMG_0114.jpgCorey Porter was certified recently by the Kentucky Welding Institute in Fleming County. Provided

Christy Howell-Hoots

[email protected]