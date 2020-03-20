Humane societies give back during crisis

WEST UNION, Ohio — Amid the financial uncertainty of the current COVID-19 pandemic, local non-profit shelters are giving back.

The Humane Society of Adams County, a non-profit organization, usually find itself on the other end of the spectrum, often receiving donations from the community in order to provide supplies for its plethora of four-legged residents.

During this precarious financial climate, in which layoffs and work-related uncertainties are prevalent, The Humane Society of Adams County has outstretched a charitable hand of its own.

“We understand that the state and federal shut-downs have affected everyone in our community. Many people are having to make tough choices about how to spend their current funds, not knowing when they might be able to go back to work,” said a post on the organization’s Facebook page.

The humane society announced it has set aside dog and cat food to help owners feed their pets.

“This food could mean the difference between keeping a pet in the family and having to give it up. It is in everyone’s best interest to keep pets in their homes. We are offering this food as a way to reduce the number of incoming surrendered pets, as well as a way to reduce the immense stress the coronavirus crisis is placing on our community,” it said.

While this is a temporary offering as the group has limited supplies, the humane society said it wanted to help as much as it is able.

Pick up times are between 11 a.m. and 3 p.m., Monday, Tuesday, Thursday, Friday and Saturday. Questions can be forwarded to 937-544-8585.

In Brown County, the Brown County Humane Society Dog Shelter in Georgetown, another non-profit, is making a similar effort to reach out to the community, reminding residents that “if you find yourself in need of dog food, our pantry is open.”

The dog food pantry is open all year long, and has helped over 150 families take care of their dogs. Their facility is open weekdays and weekends with the exclusion of Monday and Thursday. Questions can be forwarded to 937-378-3457.

