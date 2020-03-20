Dollar General dedicates hour to seniors

March 20, 2020
Ashley McCarty - [email protected]
MANCHESTER, Ohio — Dollar General has announced the first hour of operation will be dedicated to senior citizens in response to COVID-19.

Starting March 17, Dollar General is encouraging the first hour of operations each day be dedicated solely to the shopping needs of seniors in their communities. Senior citizens, persons 60 or older, are among the most vulnerable and susceptible to COVID-19. Dollar General endeavors to provide these at-risk customers with the ability to purchase the items they need and want at the beginning of each day to avoid busier and more crowded shopping periods.

Dollar General is encouraging other customers to plan to their shopping trips around this window to allow senior citizens the ability to shop during the first hour of operation.

While not mandatory, Gus Herrington, store manager at Manchester Dollar General, said it is a common courtesy to their elderly.

“We greatly take pride in our community and for the elderly. So we do, the first hour between 8-9 a.m., are focusing more on our senior citizens versus our normal customers for their health and their needs,” said Harrington.

Dollar General CEO Todd Vasos extended his appreciation to the communities surrounding the Dollar General businesses.

“We appreciate our customers’ understanding of our decision and request they visit our stores later in the morning to allow at-risk populations the ability to purchase the items they need…,” said Vasos.

Dollar General is also amending store hours, and will close an hour earlier to allow time for employees to restock items and clean stores, as well as for the own health and well being of the employees.

Local Dollar General locations and store hours include:

Maysville — 1130 Us 68, Maysville, Ky 41056, 8 a.m – 8 p.m.

Aberdeen, Ohio — 1670 Us 52, Aberdeen, Ohio 45101, 8 a.m. – 9 p.m.

Ripley, Ohio — 517 S. 2nd Street, Ripley, Ohio 45167, 8 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Manchester, Ohio — 403 Jack Roush Way, Manchester, Ohio 45144, 8 a.m. to 9 p.m.

