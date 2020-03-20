Dollar General dedicates hour to seniors

March 16, 2020
WEST UNION, Ohio — COVID-19 continues to force shutdowns and restrictions across the country.
Schools all across Ohio have been closed, mass gatherings of 50 or more people have been banned. On Sunday, Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine ordered the closure of all restaurants and bars. On March 16, DeWine issued another order, closing gyms, fitness centers, recreation centers, bowling alleys, indoor water parks, movie theaters and trampoline parks across the state until further notice.
Daycare facilities will be next, DeWine warned in a tweet on March 15.
Across Ohio, businesses and facilities are enforcing precautions in an endeavor to decrease the aggressive spread of COVID-19. Adams and Brown counties continue to enforce these restrictive and precautionary efforts.
Southern Ohio Medical Center locations will close at the completion of normal business hours until further notice.
Adams County Regional Medical Center is asking patients to notify them in advance if they feel they are at risk of COVID-19.
— Visitors presenting symptoms, recently travelled, or contracted the virus are to call the office prior to their appointment. The aforementioned persons are required to wear a mask.
— Visitor restrictions now in place only allow persons receiving services, with the exception of end of life situations and individuals responsible for transporting patients.
Adams Rural Electric Cooperative, Inc. in West Union, Ohio, will be closing their office lobby effective March 16 at noon to visitors and members until further notice.
— Members are advised to pay their bills online, over the phone, or by drop-box location to the left of the entry door. Receipts can be requested by note with payment.
— Any requests for new service, reconnects or disconnects will be handled by mail or phone.
Adams County Probation Department will be call-in reporting only until Monday, April 13. All persons on bond will no longer be required to report Monday or Thursday until Monday, April 13. People are still advised to attend all scheduled court hearings.
Adams County Manor is placing its facilities under a full visitor restriction policy. Standard visitation to the facility will not be permitted until further notice outside of specific or special circumstances such as end of life care or when deemed essential for a resident by a physician. Staff, emergency personnel, transport providers and vendors delivering vital supplies will be the only authorized individuals to enter. All necessary individuals will undergo a health screen; staff will be required to check temperatures and be assessed for signs and symptoms illness.
Brown County Health Department will not be having any walk-in clinics until further notice. Anyone needing immunizations is advised to contact the office to speak with a nurse to schedule an appointment. Persons not feeling well and who have a fever, cough, or shortness of breath are to call the office prior to visits.
Ohio Valley Manor restricted its visitation as of March 10, with screenings for visitors meeting specific criteria. As of March 16, Ohio Valley Manor’s outpatient clinic is closed until further notice.
Georgetown Utilities is encouraging Georgetown Village customers to utilize their online payment system, or to call in a payment. Georgetown Utilities has a drive-thru window and a night deposit box located in the alley behind the village building for another payment option. Georgetown Utilities offers email billing or paperless billing.
Georgetown Service Center will be limiting visitors to the building. Entrances to the building will be locked. Persons needing to visit the office will be asked a series of screening questions prior to entry. This affects all offices within the building – USDA Farm Service Agency, USDA Natural Resources Conservation Service, and Brown County Soil & Water Conservation District.
Brown County Educational Service Center will be closed until April 7.
Georgetown United Methodist Church will be postponing services for two weeks. There will be no church on Sunday, March 22.
— The toiletry pantry and community lunch are canceled for the month of March. Plans are currently in the works to provide for the needs of the community. Those plans will be released when they are finalized.
— The rummage sale is being postponed until some date later in the spring.
All 4-H events, programs, and activities scheduled between now and April 1 will be held virtually, postponed, or canceled.
Union Township Public Library has remained functional, but cancelled story times for the remainder of March, postponed Rick Houser’s author talk scheduled for March 21 and will not be having the DIY Bunnies workshop that was scheduled for March 28. Toys have also been put away.
Ripley Life Squad has cancelled bingo on Wednesday, March 18.
Ripley Police Department will now be handling all not in-progress or non-violent offenses via telephone. All non-emergency calls will be vetted to determine if it is necessary an officer respond in-person. If the officer is not needed and a report is requested, report will take place over telephone. For all calls requiring an emergency response, officers will still follow standard procedures.
Ripley Union Lewis Huntington School District’s March 18 board meeting has been cancelled.
Village of Ripley has cancelled all meetings until further notice.
Family Traditions Animal Adventure, LLC, has closed; offering virtual educational lessons through Facebook Live.
Village of Aberdeen has cancelled March 19 meeting. Daily operations at the village will remain normal; police department will respond to all calls, enforce traffic violations and will continue to investigate all incidents as normal while using precautions. Anyone needing to pay a citation or fine are to use the drop box or use online and phone payment options.
Adams County Regional Medical Center.