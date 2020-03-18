Throwback Thursday

At the recommendation of Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear, local school districts will close for at least two weeks, some longer, due to concerns over COVID-19.

Mason County Superintendent Rick Ross said the district will be closed March 16-27. During the closure, there will also be no sports or other activities in the district.

“We will reevaluate the situation at the end of this two-week time period,” he said.

Ross said the district will be using eight non-traditional learning days as March 19 and March 20 were already scheduled off.

“The teaching staff has been instructed to be creative in construction of NTI work to ensure students will be engaged in meaningful activities. This will include opportunities for live-streamed events, student choice and creation of products to demonstrate learning. We understand this is more NTI than we have ever used in the past.”

Ross also said his staff will be contacting families on a regular basis to check-in regarding assignments, meals and the well being of family members.

Meals will also be provided for students during the closure.

Breakfast will be served from 8-9 a.m. and lunch will be served from noon to 1 p.m. each day.

The locations for meals include curbside pickup at Mason County High School, the Orangeburg Volunteer Fire Department, May’s Lick Fire Department, Lewisburg Fire Department, Highland Christian Church, Dover Baptist Church, Mason County Public Library, Meadow Drive/Amo Peters Building and the Beechwood Center.

“Mason County Schools are serving anyone 18 years and younger,” Ross said. “All students/children must be present to receive a meal.”

Robertson County Schools had already planned to start spring break early by closing on Friday. The regular spring break was schedule for March 16-20. However, RCS Superintendent Sanford Holbrook said the district will be closed beginning on March 13. A date to return to school has not been set.

During this time, the district will be providing meals to students every day. Bus drivers will be making their usual routes to deliver boxed meals to students between 10:30 a.m. and 1 p.m. each day.

“We will have drivers out on their normal bus routes to take food to the kids during the closure,” Holbrook said.

Augusta Independent School will close from March 16 to April 10. March 16 to April 3 will be NTI days. April 6-10 is spring break for the district, according to AIS Superintendent Lisa McCane.

McCane said meals will be served while the school is closed. Breakfast and lunch will be provided daily with breakfast pickup from 9-10 a.m. and lunch pickup from noon to 1 p.m. at the cafeteria double doors. The backpack snack program will be available Wednesday, March 18 and Fridays from noon to 1 p.m.

All activities and athletics are suspended until April 13, no students will be permitted in facilities for any reason; there will be no student field trips; no out of state travel is allowed for professional development; school-based therapy will continue through Comprehend and faculty and staff will report daily from 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m.

“Augusta Independent is working closely with the Bracken County Health Department, Gov. Beshear and his team, Interim Commissioner Brown and important officials as we navigate COVID-19,” McCane said. “We ask that you be flexible and understanding as these decisions are difficult and not being taken lightly. The health and welfare of our students and staff is our first priority.”

Bracken County Schools Superintendent Jeff Aulick said the district will cancel classes between March 16 and March 27. March 16-20 will be teacher planning days. March 23-27 will be NTI days for students.

“Your child will be receiving detailed instructions from their teachers and principles regarding NTI,” Aulick said in a letter to parents. “If additional NTI days are needed, further announcements will be made. NTI and even cancellations are being done as a pre-cautionary measure to help prevent the spread of the COVID-19 virus. Your child’s health and safety are our first priority.”

Sack lunches will also be provided via a drive-thru line at Bracken County High School and Taylor Elementary School between 11 a.m. and 12:30 p.m.

Anyone who may have the need for food assistance during the closure, is asked to call the district office at 606-735-2523.

Fleming County Schools Superintendent Brian Creasman said the district will close from March 16 through April 3.

“Please understand that schools may be closed longer, depending on the spread of the coronavirus in Kentucky. Though we are closed, learning will continue from home with the assistance of teachers, staff, and school/district administrators,” Creasman said.

Creasman said the Fleming County Schools Food and Nutrition Department will be providing lunch during the closure between March 16-21 and March 23-27. The cafeterias will be closed during spring break, which is March 30 through April 3.

The pick up locations for meals will be Ewing Elementary, Hillsboro Elementary and Simons Middle School, between 11:30 a.m. and 1 p.m.

“When you bring your child to pick up a lunch, you will not need to leave your vehicle. We will be bringing the meals out to your vehicle to help mitigate the spread of the virus. Schools are closed to students and the general public,” Creasman said.

Anyone who may need to request a meal delivery, can call 606-845-5851 by 9 a.m. each morning. When calling, tell how many child meals you will need, what school zone you live in and what bus number the child is on.

Lewis County Schools Superintendent Jamie Weddington said schools will be closed from March 16 to April 3.

“All school activities, events, practices, and performances are cancelled until we return to school. Students will tentatively return to school Monday, April 6,” Weddington said.

According to Weddington, school food service personnel are working to provide breakfast and lunch to students. Information on meals will be provided once a plan has been finalized.

St. Patrick School in Maysville will close from March 16 to March 27. The spring musical, however, will continue as planned.

St. Augustine School in Augusta will close March 16 through March 27.

Maysville Community and Technical College has also decided to transition to online only classes, beginning on March 16.

However, MCTC locations will remain open.

“At MCTC, we understand that this situation can create challenges for our students,” said Dr. Stephen Vacik, MCTC President. “With that in mind, our business and student support services will continue to offer services, including admissions, advising, disability services, testing center and institutional support.”

In order to assist families during the school closure, the Maysville Fazoli’s location will be providing free meals for children, according to a post on the company’s page on Friday.

“With the recent school closure announcements due to concerns about the Corona Virus, Fazoli’s of Maysville and Morehead will be doing our part to ensure that children in need from the communities we serve do not go hungry,” the post said.

According to the post, kids meals will be offered to those in need with no questions asked. No purchase is necessary and there is a limit of four meals per carryout order.

In Ohio, Gov. Mike Dewine ordered that all schools close for at least three weeks.

Ripley Union Lewis Huntington Local Schools Superintendent James Wilkins said school will be in session on Monday to prepare students and staff for the break.

“The emergency learning packets that were previously sent home will be the only assigned work for the students during the three-week break,” he said.

According to Wilkins, the tentative date to resume classes will be April 7.

