Throwback Thursday

March 18, 2020 Ledger Independent News 0
-

“The Continentals” were a popular dance band from our area whose career spanned from the 50s to the 70s. Shown, from left, are Pat McKay Jr., Scotty Harover, Joe Ed Jensen, Homer Cablish, Jim Patrick and Johnny Harrison.

