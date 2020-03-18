Pfeffer named MCMS principal

Mason County Middle School has a new principal for the 2020-21 school year.

Mason County Schools Superintendent Rick Ross announced Joe Pfeffer was offered the position by the site based council recently. He is currently serving as the assistant principal of MCMS.

Pfeffer has worked as a middle school teacher and has many years of administrative experience in Ohio, according to Ross.

He is a former student of Mason County and graduated from Ripley Union Lewis Huntington High School. He holds a bachelor of arts degree in biology from Capital University and a masters of education in administration from Xavier University. He also holds a principal and superintendent licensure.

Ross said Pfeffer was chosen because of his experience.

“I am happy to announce Mr. Joe Pfeffer as the next principal of Mason County Middle School,” he said. “Joe has previous principal experience in Ohio and has been a valuable contributor to the positive culture for kids at MCMS during his year as assistant principal. The site-based counsel accelerated the search because they were confident that Joe was the person for the job. He has demonstrated the critical characteristics they were looking for such as empathy, reliability, curriculum knowledge, and a love of children.”

Pfeffer will be replacing Justin Thomas, who was recently promoted to the position of Director of Pupil Personnel for the Mason County School District.

Thomas said he was excited about his new opportunity, but will miss working at MCMS as principal.

“I am excited about this opportunity given to me by Mr. Ross, but I am also sadden to leave the wonderful staff, students and families at MCMS,” Thomas said. “Mason County has been my home now for 20 years; nine years at Straub Elementary, seven years at (Mason County Intermediate School and four years at MCMS. I am blessed to be a Royal now and forever.”

