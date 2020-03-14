COVID-19 encouraging voting precautions

GEORGETOWN,Ohio — COVID-19 has people treating a trip to the polls for election day a little differently this year.

Brown County Board of Elections has elected to take precautions against the viral spread by utilizing sanitizing products at its polling locations.

“We have hand sanitizer, we have alcohol spray to spray our screens down with as we’re voting throughout the day; we’ve got a cloth and we spray the cloth. We have alcohol that we’re using that cleans the screens off, and our tablets. We’re prepared. We’ll be fine,” said Brown County Board of Elections Director Connie Ayers.

Ayers is hoping voters will take advantage of voting early, which some members of the community have already started using.

“Today we’ve been busier than we’ve been, you know, normally for the rest of the month that we’ve had early voting. If people want to come here and stay away from the larger crowds, they’re more than welcome to come here and vote early,” said Ayers.

The Brown County Board of Elections is open Saturday, 8 a.m to 4 p.m, Sunday 1-5 p.m. and Monday 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Ayers said that people wishing to be poll workers are more than welcome.

Similarly, in Adams County, Adams County Board of Elections Director Stephanie Lewis reports similar precautions are being taken at its polling locations. Sanitizing supplies will be used to periodically wipe down polling equipment and tablets.

Poll workers have also been encouraged to employ any sanitizing or preventative products that make them feel comfortable.

“We have encouraged — our presiding judges will be coming in Monday to pick up supplies. In between that time, the ones we’ve talked to, we’ve encouraged them to do whatever they feel comfortable, if they feel that’s hand sanitizer, Lysol, wipes, whatever they feel more confident in using. Some of them have even expressed concerns about using rubber gloves to handle driver’s licenses, things like that. We told them that’s fine. If they want to wear a mask, that’s fine. Whatever they need to feel comfortable,” said Lewis.

The Adams County Board of Elections office hasn’t seen the sudden surge of early or absentee voters that Brown County has.

“We’ve been busy today, but really we’ve been pretty steady the whole time. Of course usually the last few days, and the last weekend before we’re busy anyway, so I haven’t really seen a big significant jump in it myself,” said Lewis.

People have had questions, and Lewis has likewise encouraged concerned voters to come into the office and take advantage of absentee voting.

“We’ve just encouraged voters that if they feel more comfortable, to come into our office and vote absentee prior to election day if they want to do that, and I think some of them have taken advantage of it that way. We’ve had questions, but the election goes on regardless,” said Lewis.

