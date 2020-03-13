Huff, RULH Board recognized at conference

Ashley McCarty - [email protected]
RIPLEY, Ohio — The Ripley Union Lewis Huntington School Board and longtime member Glenda Huff were recognized on Tuesday at the Ohio School Board Association Southwest Region Spring Conference.

Glenda Huff received an award for her dedicated and longtime service of 15 years on the school board. Her husband had been on the school board previously, and Huff says that her joining was something that just naturally evolved.

“I’ve always been involved with all of the kids, like you know, we help with Peewees. My husband and I have always been involved in the kids’ sports throughout, from like soccer — I mean we’re talking a long time, in the early 80s when soccer first started in the communities. Softball for girls, and Peewee basketball — we’ve just always really been involved in and enjoyed giving those experiences to the kids. We just kind of like staying involved with them, and giving them all the opportunities that they can,” said Huff.

The board helps with that, too, said Huff.

“With regards to their education, and keeping kids involved and doing things. We just really want what’s best for them. It’s a cliche, but, they are our future. To give them as many experiences and good things to happen will hopefully let them have a good outlook on giving back to communities, and their school district and things. It’s pretty important I think for people to do,” Huff said.

Huff said that this year will make her 16th year on the board. When she first joined, she admitted she didn’t think she would be on the board this many years later.

“I think when you first do it, you don’t think that you’ll, you know, you just kind of — we had kids in school, and grand-kids getting ready to go into school, and you just want to see the district do well. I think everybody always kind of remembers their time in school, and how good it was, and you want that experience for your children. So, once I just started having a lot of grand-kids, it just kept going,” she said.

Though with this many years under her belt, Huff sees herself staying for the foreseeable future.

“Overall, my health is good, my husband’s health is good, and like I said, we have gobs of grand-kids. Even kids that aren’t ours call me granny, or nana, so. And I think it keeps you young. I think when you’re involved with kids — not to say that we all don’t get frustrated — but overall, I think you know, being involved with kids and helping with them, helps keep you going and at least attempting to be young,” she said, laughing.

The RULH Board of Education was also awarded the Gold Level Effective School Board status as a whole. To be recognized as a “Gold Level Effective School Board,” the board must have met 23 to 26 criteria listed of a total 26 possible. The RULH Board of Education qualified for the Bronze Level in 2018 and the Gold Level in 2019.

“I’m very proud of our local school board. They go above and beyond to provide all the needs of a fine education for our students, and all the support the teachers need to have in order to do so. We appreciate all that they do for our students, schools, staff and our community,”said Superintendent Jamie Wilkins.

