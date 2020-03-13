Police department applies for grant, hiring

Ashley McCarty - [email protected]
ABERDEEN, Ohio — The Aberdeen Police Department has applied for the 2020 COPS CHP Grant in the amount of $125,000.

The department submitted the application for the grant on Wednesday to fund a full-time officer position.

“We had received the police levy, which we felt like gave us enough funds to be able to hire a full-time officer, but at the same time, if we can get some help from the federal government to kind of get us jump started, we felt like it was a good way to save some of our funds and maybe use them elsewhere,” said Chief David Benjamin.

With the grant funding, it could be a beneficial way to stretch village dollars, he said.

“We wanted to hire a full-time officer, but if this is a way to stretch our dollars and use our taxpayer money wisely, that’s kind of what we wanted to do, so that’s why we initially applied, was our plans are to hire a full-timer, and if this grant can help us out with that, it would be perfect,” said Benjamin.

The $125,000 will be distributed over a four-year span — 60 percent the first year, 25 percent the second year, the remaining funds for the third year and then fourth year, to complete the grant, the village must fund the officer completely with village money.

As well as funding the full-time position, the grant will cover positional benefits.

“The COPS grant will pay for the officer’s salary as well as any fringe benefits, such as his retirement, and insurance, things of that nature. There’s a wide-span of what we can use that money for, because honestly over three years, we don’t pay an officer $125,000. With that being available for the fringe benefits it helps tremendously because anybody that we hire full-time does get medical insurance. The village I believe covers 80 percent, and then the employee has to pay the 20 percent,” said Benjamin.

Benjamin said the department should know within 30-45 days if the grant has been awarded.

The department is currently accepting resumes to possibly fill this full-time position, and other positions as well.

“Those resumes will possibly go to filling that full-time position. We do have a part-timer that works here that may be interested in the full-time, so if for some reason he would get that position, then we would be filling that part-time position. We do have a couple of auxiliary slots to fill,” said Benjamin.

The prospective applicant must be OPOTA certified, have a valid driver’s license, have no prior felony convictions and be at least 21 years of age. The starting pay for a full-time officer is $13.50.

Resumes can be sent to Chief David Benjamin at 1142 US RT 52 Aberdeen, Ohio 45101 or by email at [email protected]

