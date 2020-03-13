Dates set for trial in Gordley murder case

BROOKSVILLE — Two weeks in September have been set aside in anticipation of a trial in the murder of James Gordley.

Gordley was found dead in his mobile home in Augusta on Dec. 14, 2018, after police received a phone call from one of Gordley’s neighbors, according to Kentucky State Police Detective Isaac Waters.

Waters said a witness saw three individuals in a white van near the home on the night Gordley was murdered. Surveillance video showed the same van entering and leaving the area.

According to Waters, the investigation led him to Woodruff, who is the ex-girlfriend of Gordley, and the Ramos brothers, Nelson and Dagoberto Ramos.

On Thursday, the three appeared in Bracken County Circuit Court before Circuit Court Judge Stockton Wood.

During the hearing, Commonwealth’s Attorney Kelly Clarke said DNA evidence analysis has been completed and the state is awaiting the summation of the electronic analysis of cell phones.

Clarke also said he is preparing to make formal offers to the defendants next week.

“I’ve talked to the family and I’m preparing to make formal offers,” he said.

Wood said he wanted to have dates blocked out in case a plea deal is not met.

“I don’t think we can set a trial for sooner than September,” he said. “I’m going to set aside two weeks — I don’t think it will take two weeks, but I’ve been wrong before. That will give time for everyone to go over the evidence and translations to be made.”

The anticipated starting date for the trial would be Sept. 28.

A pretrial hearing was also scheduled for May 21 at 3:30 p.m.

