Beshear recommends schools close doors

Amid discussions related to the coronavirus, Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear made a recommendation for all public and private schools in Kentucky to cease in-person classes for at least two weeks, beginning on Monday.

Beshear said said he used the term “in-person” classes because he wants superintendents to have the flexibility to have cafeterias open to serve students if needed.

“It’s important kids go to school (Friday),’ he said. “That will give the kids a chance to get the supplies they need for instruction over the next two weeks. We want to see how things develop. Got to see where it goes. There needs to be preparation in case it needs to be longer.”

Mason County Schools Superintendent Rick Ross said the district will close at the recommendation of the governor and he plans to be in contact with parents on Friday.

“My plan is to follow the governor’s recommendation,” he said. “There will be meals prepared for any student during these days.”

In Robertson County, Robertson County Schools Superintendent Sanford Holbrook said he also plans to go by Beshear’s recommendation.

RCS was already scheduled for spring break to begin on March 16. However, after discussing the matter with board of education members, it was decided that RCS would begin spring break on Friday, March 13.

“If we get approved for the (non-traditional instructional) days, we will probably use them all,” he said. “I anticipate a three week closure for the school district.”

According to Holbrook, March 13 will be made up on April 28, which was a day scheduled off in the 2019-20 school calendar.

Bracken County Schools Superintendent Jeff Aulick and Augusta Independent Schools Superintendent Lisa McCane also said they plan to close at the recommendation of Beshear.

In Ohio, Gov. Mike Dewine announced all schools in Ohio will close for a three week spring break on Monday at the end of the school day.

“If we know we’re going to close the schools sometime, we need to close them at an appropriate time,” he said during a press conference on Thursday. “We ask everyone to think of their own welfare and everyone else’s welfare.”

Ripley Union Lewis Huntington Local Schools Superintendent James Wilkins said school will be in session on Monday to prepare students and staff for the break.

“The emergency learning packets that were previously sent home will be the only assigned work for the students during the three week break,” he said.

According to Wilkins, the tentative date to resume classes will be April 7.

In addition to closing schools, Dewine also announced a ban on any gathering with 100 or more people in a single room.

The Mason County Public Library has also decided to suspend all programs and events until further noticed.

The cancellations include Library 2Go! home bound deliveries, preschool story time, teen club, game on, library bingo, make-n-take and other activities.

“We will update as we receive guidance from local and state organizations,” a representative with the library said on Thursday.

The Kentucky Gateway Museum Center also put out a letter that said the museum has no plans, at this time, to close. However, the center is taking extra steps to ensure the safety and health of employees and guests.

“We have always followed a regular cleaning schedule so as to maintain a clean environment out of concern for everyone entering our facilities. In light of the recent Coronavirus outbreak (COVID-19) we have stepped up cleaning efforts throughout our facilities and offer hand sanitizer (while supplies last) for our patrons’ convenience. Staff members are also regularly sanitizing public surfaces throughout the day in order to minimize our patrons’ exposure to germs of any kind – including COVID-19,” the letter said.

According to the letter, the situation will continue to be monitored and information will be posted to the center’s social media pages.

The Mason County Extension Homemakers have also canceled all meetings and events from March 12 to April 6, including meetings, pottery class and international night.

Though Beshear encouraged worship centers to cancel services, some churches are taking precautions, while others are canceling events.

Crosspoint Community Church put out a letter detailing the church’s action plan related to the coronavirus.

“First and foremost, as followers of Christ we are called to pray for the sick and their loved ones. We especially are praying for the eight confirmed cases in Kentucky and the four confirmed cases in Ohio as these two states represent the make-up of our immediate church family. Every life is precious, and we pray for those infected and those who are considered high risk. We also pray for and thank God for our first responders and medical personnel as they test and care for those who are sick in our communities,” the letter from Chad Current, the church’s minister, said.

It went on to say precautions being taken will include not serving donuts before service, a smile and a wave will be used as a greeting instead of a hug and a handshake. The church officials are also asking that everyone be diligent in washing their hands and covering their mouths when they cough or sneeze. Anyone who is ill is invited to watch the church’s live stream, rather than attend regular service.

The Ripley Church of the Nazarene has canceled the 50th year in ministry celebration for James Manning.

Manning said the decision came after Dewine ordered a ban on gatherings with more than 100 people.

“We don’t have a choice,” he said. “But, even so, we felt this was the best idea.”