Ripley raises utility rates

RIPLEY, Ohio — Village council held a special meeting Tuesday night for the final reading on utility rate increases.

Effective in 30 days, the electric rates will be increased 10 percent, the water rates will be increased 15 percent and the sewer rates will be increased 15 percent.

According to Mayor Dallas Kratzer, the town hasn’t had any significant increases in the electric since 2011. The water and sewer rates are only 5 percent more than what they were two or three years ago, he said.

“I can tell you without having the paperwork in front of me is that it was probably one of the lowest rates for utilities in the county. They were long past overdue,” said Kratzer.

The rate increases have become a necessity in light of the cumbersome financial burdens of the village.

“With the situation of the indebtedness to the water plant and in the sewer plant at $4.5 million, which goes on until around, some of them, till 2037, it was just necessary because of the amount of money we have to make every year just to pay our debt. It was necessary to continue operation to raise the rates to where we can try to balance our books,” said Kratzer.

There is no built-in surplus whatsoever, he said.

“None. We need a rainy day fund for each department, and there’s nothing available to do that with. It’s just the bare bones type raise that will get us through this year hopefully, if we don’t have any major problems,” said Kratzer.

If the village can’t afford its payments, the state could come in and take over under a fiscal emergency, he said.

“We took over a town that, had we not raised the rates, and had we not been able to make these payments, these very large, substantial payments on these loans, that the state would come in and take us over under a fiscal emergency. That’s not a scare tactic, that’s happened to other towns. When you can’t pay your bills, the state will do that, and we don’t want to see that happen to our town,” said Kratzer.

Raising the rates and improving the town may encourage businesses and people to come in, too, he said.

“When the rates were low, basically what they are now, there weren’t businesses coming into the town. I think in raising the rates and improving the town’s physical financial status, it would encourage people to come in rather than coming into a town that’s backed against the wall and has nothing to operate on and nothing to help improve the town,” said Kratzer.

