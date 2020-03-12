Weller talks colon cancer at Rotary

March 12, 2020 Ledger Independent News, Top Stories 0
Christy Howell-Hoots - [email protected]
-

As a part of Colorectal Cancer Awareness month, Dr. Don Weller, a gastroenterologist, spoke to the Maysville Rotary Club about colon cancer prevention.

According to Weller, colon cancer kills at least 50,000 people per year.

“When we think about relative to what’s in the news — realize that you’re much more likely to lose your friends and neighbors to this process,” he said. “These numbers, unfortunately, probably aren’t even current. It’s probably closer to 54,000 per year.”

Weller said Kentucky has the highest incidents in the country, but is not necessarily the state with the highest deaths from it.

“Our treatment system here is pretty good,” he said.

Weller said colon cancer starts with polyps and the polyps are not always the same size.

“If we understand where colon cancer starts, we can understand how to prevent it,” he said. “It’s preventable. We have a precursor relation that is present in individuals long before colon cancer arises. That’s called a colonic polyp. That’s my window of opportunity — that’s what I can do for you — is to remove those polyps before they become cancer in five or 10 years. Detection is great, prevention is far, far better.”

According to Weller, some of the polyps are large and easy to see, while some are smaller. However, that does not change the cancer potential of the polyp.

Weller said both men and women are at risk for colon cancer. It is also more common after the age of 50, but can strike at younger ages.

According to Weller, some factors that increase the risk of colon cancer include:

— A family history of colon cancer

— Cigarette smoking

— Obesity

— Gallbladder removal

— Abdominal radiation

— Cancer of the uterus or ovaries before age 50

— Ulcerative colitis or Chrohn’s colitis

— African American race.

Some things that decrease the risk include regular intake of calcium, folate and selenium, regular physical activity and maintaining a normal body weight.

Weller said the preferred prevention test is the colonoscopy, because if a the cancer is detected, it can be removed at the same time. A colonoscopy is done with bowel preparation, with sedation and is the only test that allows detection and removal in the same procedure, according to Weller.

He suggests a colonoscopy every 10 years, beginning at the age of 50. If adenomas are removed, repeat tests are usually done in three to five years.

Weller emphasized that it is important to get tested even before the first symptom appears.

“Don’t wait until symptoms arise to get tested,” he said. “Screening reduces your risk of cancer.”

https://maysville-online.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/03/web1_weller2.jpg

Christy Howell-Hoots

[email protected]