Weller talks colon cancer at Rotary

As the coronavirus continues to be a major concern for health care professionals, local personnel are taking extra precautions to keep both patients and providers safe.

Maysville Fire Chief Kevin Doyle said his department, which operates the Maysville-Mason County ambulance service, has a policy in place to deal with any potential cases of coronavirus among patients.

EMTs or paramedics have criteria in place to screen any potential carriers, Doyle said. If the patient meets the criteria, then protocol is followed that includes placing masks on both the patient and the ambulance crew and suiting up in protective gear, he said.

Once the ambulance reaches Meadowview Regional Medical Center, the patient is taken through a designated entrance at the emergency room to a specific room where they are isolated, Doyle said. Then crew members then enter an adjacent room where they can decontaminate and discard disposable protective gear, the fire chief said.

“We’re keeping up with CDC (Centers for Disease Control and Prevention) recommendations but those could change at any time,” Doyle said.

He said he is working with Buffalo Trace Health District Director Allison Adams, checking in two or three times daily to make sure everyone is coordinating local efforts.

At Meadowview Regional Medical Center, in addition to having a designated area for any potential COVID-19 patients, the hospital is encouraging visitors to follow protocol.

“Our hospital is committed to providing the highest quality care and ensuring the safety of our patients, employees, providers, volunteers and visitors,” the hospital posted in its website. “We are continuing to monitor the evolving situation with the coronavirus (COVID-19) and are taking the necessary steps to ensure we are fully prepared to care for patients, in accordance with guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and in partnership with our local and state health departments.”

While Meadowview Regional Medical Center has not treated any patients with COVID-19 to date, according to its post, it has taken the following measures to prepare, in accordance with CDC guidelines:

— Patients in the Emergency Department and inpatient units are screened based on their recent travel history.

— Personal protective equipment is available, including face masks and eye protection, for example.

— Hand hygiene products are easily accessible throughout the facility.

People with fever, cough, sore throat or other flu-like symptoms are not permitted to visit the hospital unless they are seeking care and those who have traveled to high-risk areas or had contact with a person known to be infected with COVID-19 are also banned from visiting.

Healthy visitors are encouraged to wash their hands with soap and water or use a hand sanitizer before and after visiting and to cover their sneeze with the inside of their elbow or a tissue.

On Tuesday, Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear ordered a temporary ban on visitors to state-run long-term healthcare facilities.

In Mason County, the Maysville Nursing and Rehabilitation Center has a sign on the door that states visits have been restricted to emergency only.

“In an effort to protect our residents and employees from the Coronavirus, we (as a company) have implemented measures recommended by the American Health Care Association and the Kentucky Government entities to restrict all non-essential visits in the best interest of those we served,” the letter said. “If you are immediate family or friend who will need to visit for a critical issue, the administrator or designee will determine if the visit is essential.”

The Kentucky Department of Education also announced on Wednesday that an application and waiver opportunity is available for schools who do not currently use the non-traditional instructional days.

NTI days allow schools to continue instruction on days school would normally be cancelled. Districts can use up to 10 days that count toward student attendance. Normally, a district would have to apply for NTI days 120 days before the beginning of the following school year.

However, districts can request a waiver for the 2019-2020 school year.

“I will ask the Kentucky Board of Education at its special meeting on March 18 to grant a blanket waiver to this regulation so districts not currently participating in the NTI Program can go through this abbreviated application process and can show they are able to deliver quality, non-traditional instruction on days they may need to be closed during the remainder of the 2019-2020 year,” KDE Interim Education Commissioner Kevin Brown said.

There are three local school districts that do not currently utilize NTI days. Those districts include Bracken, Robertson and Fleming counties.

On March 9, Fleming County School Superintendent Brian Creasman said the district would opt to use the NTI days, should the state provide state-wide allowance of it.

“We do not elect to use NTI Days in Fleming County; however, we are preparing to do so in the event the commonwealth of Kentucky provides a statewide allowance for NTI Days,” he said.

Robertson County recently approved applying for the use of NTI days for the 2020-2021 school year.

On Wednesday, Beshear also instructed school districts to be prepared to close on as little as a 72-hour notice.He closed all state prisons to visitors, encouraged Kentuckians to avoid large gatherings, cancelled the governor’s prayer breakfast, asked places of worship to cancel services temporarily, urged businesses to allow more people to tele-commute to work or provide paid sick leave and asked people to spread out in the workplace.

A letter on the door of Maysville Nursing and Rehabilitation Center warns that visits are being restricted to emergency-only due to concerns over the coronavirus. https://maysville-online.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/03/web1_nursinghome-1.jpg A letter on the door of Maysville Nursing and Rehabilitation Center warns that visits are being restricted to emergency-only due to concerns over the coronavirus. Ashley McCarty, The Ledger Independent