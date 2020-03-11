Parrott announces exit from MCPL

Christy Howell-Hoots - [email protected]
Mason County Public Library Director Steve Parrott announced his unofficial resignation on Tuesday during a board of trustees meeting.

Parrott, who has been with the library for nearly two years, said he is leaving to pursue an opportunity that is, for him, a dream come true.

According to Parrott, he has been offered a position with the Kentucky Department for Library and Archives as the West Region Consultant. He will be taking care of 31 libraries from Bowling Green to the western edge of the state.

“About 13 years ago, I worked with a couple of consultants and I knew that was what I wanted to do if I ever had the opportunity,” he said. “This came open and I couldn’t turn it down,” Parrott said.

“It’s been another opportunity for me to grow, to try to make a positive impact in the community through the library,” he said. “The library has to be the community center, especially in smaller towns — not to just draw people in, but to also provide community programming. It’s been tremendous here and I’ve loved working with people. Hopefully, I’ve been able to help others grow and have a future. The position I am going to is something I’ve dreamt about for 14 years. This is kind of my second year, so it’s time I did that before I completely retire.”

Parrott was hired as director of MCPL in 2018, after Valerie Zempter retired. He is retired from the military and has worked as a special education teacher. He was contacted by Veteran’s Affairs and asked to obtain his master’s degree.

A special meeting to discuss options for a new director will be held on March 24 at 4:15 p.m.

During the meeting, Parrott also discussed issues with funding at the state level for public libraries.

According to Parrott, there has been a great deal of discussion about funding cuts in the library director’s list service.

However, Parrott said the funding cuts would not be devastating to the Mason County library.

“It wouldn’t hurt us here, but in some of the smaller libraries, it would,” he said.

