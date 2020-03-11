Designated SRO assigned to Bracken Schools

March 07, 2020
MAY’S LICK — The Mason County Conservation District held a meeting Thursday to discuss information and execution of the Lee’s Creek Watershed Project.
The project spans three years, with an overall budget of $250,000. First and second years are funded at $100,000 each, third year $50,000.
The project is implemented through the Environmental Quality Incentives Program. EQIP provides technical and financial assistance to producers to address natural recourse concerns and deliver environmental benefits such as improved water and air quality, conserved ground and surface water, reduced soil erosion and improved or created wildlife habitat.
Curtis Rosser, project coordinator, was present to discuss EQIP and the payable rate parameters of project components. Rosser said that what makes EQIP different, is that someone from the office will visit the farm, and work with the prospective participant one-on-one.
“We’ll work with you one-on-one, we’ll find out what your interests are, what your concerns are, we’ll see, from that standpoint, we’ll make a conservation plan and see if it fits under the umbrella of EQIP,” said Rosser.
Applicants that qualify for the program will be set up with a 1 to 3 year contract.
“It is a contract, you’re using federal funds to implement the conservation practices that we agree. Listen folks, it needs to be your plan. It doesn’t need to be ours, because this is something you’re going to have to live with for the next two to three years,” said Rosser.
Rosser explained that the three-year term could be used to implement different components — one year fencing, the next year seeding, so on so forth. The program does not require components to be implemented in one specific year.
“Don’t think that you have to treat the entire farm. Don’t think that just because you’re working with us, you’re going to have to address all these problems. Don’t think that you’re obligated to do anything. Again, this is a voluntary program, it’s your plan. The only thing we’re trying to do is get a protective resource base and get conservation on the ground. That’s our main intent. It has to be your plan, your ideas. By using federal funds, we just have to work under the umbrella of EQIP and the federal guidelines they’ve handed down,” he said.
The available funds are just for the Lee’s Creek watershed area.
“You don’t have to compete with everybody in the state for this money. The only people that you’re competing with are in the Lee’s Creek watershed,” said Rosser.
Coverage area of the Lee’s Creek Watershed Project was explained. Rosser said that some people are confused whether they fall into the area or not. Rosser encourages people with questions, or interested persons to go ahead and sign up.
“We’ll work out the dirty details later. Here’s another thing, you don’t have to live in the watershed, as long as that property that we’re contracting on is in the watershed. If the land that you own is draining into Lee’s Creek, it doesn’t even have to be adjacent to Lee’s Creek, it is part of the watershed, it’s part of that drainage basin,” said Rosser.
Components available in the program and the rates associated with them:
Access Control
— Animal exclusion from other sensitive areas, $14.98/acre.
— Animal exclusion from riparian zone, $27.03/acre.
— Animal exclusion from woodland areas, $2.97/acre.
Cover crop
— Cover crop one acre or less, $195.39/acre.
— Cover crop, basic (organic and non-organic), $36.40/acre.
— Cover crop, multiple species (organic and non-organic), $54.25/acre.
Heavy use feed pads
— Rock/gravel on geotextile – $0.95/SqFt.
Livestock fence
— Exclusion, barbed wire or woven wire, $1.98/ft.
— Interior, $1.57/ft.
Forage and biomass planting
— Cool season grass and legume forage, $157.76/acre.
— Frost-seeding legumes, $107.30/acre.
— Native warm season grass, $167.48/acre.
— Native warm season grass mix, $219.81/acre.
— Warm season, introduced forage, $184.23/acre.
Livestock pipeline
— Buried pipeline, all diameters, $2.14/ft.
— Interior, $1.57/ft.
Rotational grazing
— Pasture intensive (5 or more paddock), $17.98/acre.
— Pasture standard (3-5 paddock), $10.35/acre.
— Stockpiling forage for extended grazing, $26.73/acre.
Watering facility
— 2-hole freeze-proof watering trough, $1,091.02
— 4-hole freeze-proof watering trough, $1,488.98
— Converted heavy equipment tire trough, $1,382.44
— Tank 100 to 500 gallons, $3.00/gal.
— Tank 1,000 to 1,500 gallons, $1.10/gal.
— Tank 500 to 1,500 gallon, $3.09/gal.
— Tank greater than 1,500 gallon, $1,935.71
— Underground storage reservoir, $1,776.97
— Water ramp, rock on geotextile, $0.95/SqFt.
These rates are fixed, regardless of what the participant pays.
“With our state conservationist, with the targeted watershed, we’re able to throw in $100,000 within this watershed. That’s a tremendous impact upon this area right here. So I would encourage you, even if you’re not interested, maybe you’ve got a neighbor, but we’d like to see this money well spent, put the best management practices on the ground, improve the quality of water, just improve the overall aspect of the area,” said Rosser.