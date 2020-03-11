Designated SRO assigned to Bracken Schools

BROOKSVILLE — The Bracken County School District now has a designated school resource officer.

Bracken County Schools Superintendent Jeff Aulick made the announcement during a board of education meeting on Monday.

The Bracken County School District had a part-time SRO until Mareka Scott left late last year. Since then, officers from the Bracken County Sheriff’s Office and Augusta Police Department have been filing the position.

According to Aulick, the new designated SRO is Chris Shields. Shields has been in and out of the district for the past few months and has served as the designated SRO for about a month.

Aulick said he was happy to have a designated SRO again.

“The Bracken County Board of Education will continue to request services from the Sheriff’s Department for the School Resource Officer assignment within our school district,” he said. “Deputy Shields will provide a variety of roles: Preventing and responding to school-based crime; fostering positive relationships among law enforcement, educators, and youth; and helping to promote a positive school climate.”

Aulick previously said the SRO would be in the district five days a week, for a total of 182 days for the school year, and the total cost would be $41,500.

“That’s the benefits, the hazard pay — that’s everything that occurs that the county has to pay,” he said.

During the meeting, the board also approved a change to the school district calendar that would put the last day of classes on May 22.

Chris Shields is the designated SRO for Bracken County Schools.
