RCS students teaching internet safety

MOUNT OLIVET — Four Robertson County School students are working to make sure the younger generation knows the importance of being safe on the internet.

Ruby Gay, Sindole Gifford, Krysta Hamm and Abby Courtney said they wanted to help kids understand they should never give information to strangers on the internet, so for their Student Technology Leadership Program project, they chose the good and bad of the internet.

Some of the topics they discussed were video games.

“On Fortnite, you can talk to people online,” Gifford said. “Several of the boys and some of the girls have that game.”

According to Courtney, they focused on personal information.

“We told them to never give out their personal information online,” she said. “Make sure you know who you are talking to.”

Gay said the students taught three classes of younger children about what it means to be safe online.

“We taught first grade, third grade and fourth grade. We did games and other activities with them to show them how to be safe online,” she said. “We went into fourth grade classrooms.”

Abby said worksheets were also put together that talked about how to be safe.

“We had a game they did and then asked questions about it,” she said. “We also did a stop and go question and answer session. It taught them directions. Then, we did the worksheet and read books.”

Krista said she wanted to participate in the project, because she thought it was an important topic for the younger students to know.

“And I like helping kids,” she said.

The overall goal of the project is to reach all of the elementary school children with the internet safety message.

“We just want them to stay safe on the internet,” Gay said.

The students said the younger students and their parents have responded well to the program.

Billie Jo Gifford, STLP advisor, said she was proud of the girl’s efforts.

“These gals have done an amazing job teaching,” she said. “It’s hard or a student to stand in front of a class and teach. They prepared their lessons with a lot of detail. It will not surprise me if all of them turn out to be educators, because they have done an amazing job. They have done a very good job with their project and the delivery.”

