AIS student in state poetry competition

-

AUGUSTA — An Augusta Independent student recently participated in the state Poetry Out Loud competition in Frankfort.

According to AIS English teacher Colleen Taylor, the competition is put on by the Kentucky Arts Council and National Endowment for the Arts every year.

This year, AIS student Aubree Ruf went to the state competition.

“The winner goes to Washingon D.C., so every school can put up a champion,” she said. “The students have to memorize three poems to recite. You have to put some work into it. It’s just a great chance for students to see the importance of the spoken word. I think the students who went to support Aubrey were able to see how powerful poetry can be when the person reciting it connects with that poem. It’s not just a dry piece of paper, it’s a living breathing thing.”

Ruf said she and her parents worked together to choose the three poems. They had to go through a website to find the perfect ones.

“My dad went through the whole website and read me the title of every single one of them,” she said.

Her poems included The Art Room, Boat Beneath a Sunny Sky and Sweet Tooth.

“I don’t know why the Art Room stuck out to me, but it did,” she said. “I make art, I love art. When I was a kid, I said I was going to be an artist when I grew up. I found The Art Room and it’s a poem about making art, but you don’t have the traditional materials, so you’re using your mind to create. They’re creating art with their minds and what they’re seeing.”

According to Ruf, the second poem had to be written before the 20th century.

“I found the Boat Beneath a Sunny Sky and in the beginning it starts out slow and lingers into this heaviness before flowing up,” she said. “I liked the way it moved and built up.”

The final poem was darker, according to Ruf.

“Russell Edson writes all of his poems as if they are little, tiny plays,” she said. “I’m in the drama club, I figured I could recite a poem as if it’s a play. It tells the story — it starts out about a little girl with sugar and spice and then hits you with ‘is eaten’. My mom said it was really creepy. Some poems may seem creepy, but they’re really fun to read.”

Taylor said Ruf did a good job at the competition.

“She did a great job there,” Taylor said.

Ruf said everyone was nervous at the competition, but enjoyed the experience.

“Everyone asked where everyone else was from,” she said. “We would talk about the poems we were doing. These people are competing, so you’d not expect encouragement, but when someone forgot a word, everyone would tell them they did a great job and it was OK. It was almost like we were friends reading poetry for our other friends.”

According to Ruf, when the top five were selected to move on, all of the other competing students were encouraging.

“When the winners were announced, we all applauded for them,” she said. “We were just encouraging everyone and it was excitement. It was all these people who volunteered to spend the day in this city and everyone is there for one reason; poetry. It was amazing.”

Taylor said she encourages all school administrators to take advantage of he Kentucky Arts Council grant that provides this program.