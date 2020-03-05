Bill would change SEEK calculation

-

FRANKFORT — A bill which would change the per student funding is calculated has been filed in the Kentucky House of Representatives.

The bill, which is House Bill 569, would change the calculation for Support Education Excellence in Kentucky funding from the average daily attendance to the average daily enrollment.

John Sims Jr. filed the bill on March 2 after talking with Fleming County Schools Superintendent Brian Creasman.

“He mentioned this and I liked the idea,” Sims said. “It’s been tossed around before, but never really went anywhere.”

Creasman said he suggested the bill after numerous districts across the state had to close due to illness this school year.

“It’s not just in our area, but statewide — schools have been hit hard by the flu,” he said. “Districts are out a lot of money due to attendance. We need to have SEEK based on enrollment so we can get fully funded.”

According to Creasman, the flu and attendance numbers have been an issue for the past three years and now there is a concern with the coronavirus.

“I think it’s real that we will have to address the coronavirus in Kentucky,” he said. “I talked to Rep. Sims and he was in agreements that we’ve been hit hard and something needs to be done.”

Creasman said if the bill does not go anywhere, at least it will get the conversation started.

“I applaud Rep. Sims for understanding the issues we’re facing,” he said. “Parents and legislators don’t realize how much a district is affected when attendance drops 2 percent. If this bill isn’t the answer, we need to come up with something else; some kind of budget language to address the issues. We need to be proactive instead of reactive.”

According to Sims, by doing so, districts would have more stable funding through SEEK.

“It would meant their money would be consistent,” he said. “Right now, they get SEEK based on how many kids are at school that day. This would be based on how many are enrolled.”

Some local superintendents said they are in favor of the bill, though they still have questions.

Mason County Superintendent Rick Ross said he believes the calculation method would be better for the district.

“I can estimate that using adm vs. ada would mean over half a million dollars per year,” he said. “As you know, we must staff on enrollment and not attendance. Being funded on enrollment would be far better.”

Augusta Independent School Superintendent Lisa McCane said she also believes the bill would help school districts.

“This would markedly help the district and increase our SEEK funding by approximately 10-15 students,” she said. “I’m in favor of any bill that will help better fund our school district and not penalize the district for student attendance we have no control over.”

According to McCane, the enrollment numbers for AIS is 298.

Bracken County Superintendent Jeff Aulick said he would want to know the state would agree to fund it.

“Overall, I am in favor of the bill, but as with any new piece of legislation, will the state fund the change?” he said. “Currently they base funding on a percent in attendance and not at 100.”

Aulick said enrollment in the Bracken County School district is around 1,200.

Robertson County Superintendent Sanford Holbrook said part of his concern lies with all-day kindergarten. He also said he needs to know more about the bill.

“I would like to see a financial analysis of this proposal,” he said. “Would this bill count full time kindergarten student as a whole instead of half in the seek formula?”

Holbrook said RCS enrollment is currently at 404 students.

The full bill can be found by visiting https://apps.legislature.ky.gov/recorddocuments/bill/20RS/hb569/orig_bill.pdf.