Public speaking plays a role in everyone’s lives and for teenagers, it can help them in their future career pursuits.

But stepping in front of a crowd can be daunting or downright frightening, even causing a panic-like reaction in people of all ages.

In order to overcome the fear, it needs to be addressed early on through training and practice, and that’s exactly what Mason County high school teacher, Christy Hoots, focuses on in her speech and drama classroom.

A presentation was held recently during school hours for students to showcase their growing comfort with speaking in front of their fellow students and some family members.

Hoots was excited to give her students the opportunity to practice what they’d learned during the first half of the school year.

“We hope for this to become an annual event,” Hoots said. “I’m very proud of how far the kids came this semester and their performances are part of their final grade.”

Hoots explained that there were some last-minute changes that the students had to adjust to and some of them were a little more comfortable than others.

“They really connected with each other in this class and bonded during the process,” Hoots said.

The presentation which took place in the high school library included an assortment of public communication areas such as speeches, PowerPoint presentations, reciting poetry and even a musical performance. The students stepped out of their comfort zones to educate, enlighten and entertain the audience through a variety of subjects from history to social issues.

The first students to take the stage were Jaelynn Harris and Natalie Miller who tackled The Stigma of Homelessness. Their PowerPoint presentation was informative and persuasive.

Next up was Anna McMillin who did an emotional speech about the importance of family ties, especially when there’s estrangement within the family unit.

Cora Hopkins followed McMillin with her Eastern National 4-H Round-Up winning speech, titled Operation Cowboy, which highlighted the joint effort by nations to save the famous Lipizzaner horses of the Spanish Riding School during World War II.

When Wyatt Martin took the stage, his goal was to offer a scary tale, and his short story, “The Man at the Door,” did just that.

Megan Weber expressed herself in the poem, “Who Am I?” and Sam Zornes talked about emotions and death in his two poems.

Gracie Miler read her short story, “Dying Wish,” and Haylie Fryman discussed sexism, racism and hate crimes in her speech, Is Equality a Myth?”

In a poem, “My Skin,” Skylar Pollock, brought awareness to self-harm, abuse and rape.

Thoughts, dreams and the passage of time inspired Ebony Eckert’s poems, “Time Can’t Touch and Time Inside.”

The high-energy trio of Ebony Eckert, Abby Henderson and Carlie Morrie wowed the audience with a musical skit from Hamilton. Their rendition of “Schuyler Sisters,” was snappy and fun.

Following the break, Andi Smalley, presented her FCCLA STAR event speech, “Positive Pathway.” Smalley, the vice president of the SMILE Club operations discussed mental health, domestic abuse and suicide through a gripping real-life story.

Leo Sears performed a rousing soliloquy from the play, Hamlet, and the event concluded with a speech about racism, titled “End It,” by Clay Smalley.