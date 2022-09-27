State Rep. William Lawrence welcomed Kentucky Attorney General Daniel Cameron to Maysville during a campaign stop on Tuesday.

Local Republicans crowded into the Parc Cafe Coffee Shop to meet the attorney general, ask a few questions, take pictures and enjoy a quick lunch.

Cameron, the state’s 51st attorney general and Kentucky’s first African American to serve in the post spoke to the crowd about his ideas and beliefs for Kentucky’s future.

“It’s such an honor to visit Maysville and I want to thank the Carlsons for letting me share a few thoughts in this space,” he said.

Cameron, who’s running for governor in 2023 called it the “big race” and spoke about being the candidate standing up for common sense, constitutional rights and the working men and women of Kentucky. He said he wanted to especially be an advocate for downtrodden individuals — those who can’t speak for themselves.

Cameron mentioned his achievements in office, citing having rescinded some of Governor Andy Beshear’s COVID-19 executive orders that he said made “no sense,” like requiring a 14-day quarantine period to cross the river into Ohio, while still being able to make a four-hour drive across the state without restrictions.

Cameron compared himself to Florida’s governor, Ron DeSantis, promising to stand up against the Biden administration. He said that vaccinations are being forced on people by the administration and stated that a fetal heartbeat can be heard at six weeks.

“I don’t care what someone in Georgia might say. We heard our son’s heartbeat at six weeks.” He went on to say, “I will stand up for the Second Amendment and stand up for life.”

Cameron also talked about Kentucky being a state having a legacy of common sense and fair play, and that those things needed to be restored in the commonwealth.

Wallis Stanfield, the Youth Chair for the Kentucky Young Republican Federation, asked Cameron what he wanted to convey to young people.

“I want to set a good example for young Republicans and I will fight for their values,” Cameron said, then thanked Wallis for her contributions to the party.

Before ending his visit, Cameron said he was for freedom, faith and family.

“Our campaign has the ability to unite the party,” he said.