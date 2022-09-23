The smashed glass excitement began with a trip to Matlacha, Florida. From left are the shop owner, Regina Barbour, Vicki Tichenor and Judy Pfeffer.

A lovely setting for the ladies to work on their smashed glass projects at ORVAG, Old Washington.

Glass is a symbol of protection and strength, yet it’s also very fragile.

In the past, there were a lot of superstitions about broken glass and its association with bad fortune, but that has changed. Nowadays, the breaking—or smashing—of glass signifies an end of a current cycle of your life.

If you’re Jewish, you know all about breaking glass at weddings and some say that if the glass isn’t broken at the end of the ceremony, you aren’t really married. There are countless interpretations of the tradition of breaking glass. Some say it’s meant to be a remembrance of the destruction of the First Temple of Jerusalem. Others say it reminds us that marriage is as fragile as glass and that the couple should enjoy every day as if it were their last together or that the breaking of glass represents the breaking of potential barriers in marriage.

But what can you do with all that broken glass?

Regardless of any traditions or superstitions about the smashing of glass, when you utilize your crafty streak, you’re taking something damaged and turning it into a new and beautiful piece that can be celebrated.

And that’s precisely what a group of artsy members of The Ohio River Valley Artist Guild thought after a fun-filled trip to Ft. Myers, Fla., in March 2022. Judy Pfeffer saw a smashed glass class advertised in Matlacha, an artsy community nearby. She sent correspondence to the other Maysvillians, asking who might want to join the class. Responding were Regina Barbour, Vicki Tichenor, Pat Parker and Tammy Walton.

After learning a lot and thoroughly enjoying the opportunity to smash the glass and create a new and exciting piece, Tichenor, Barbour and Pfeffer decided to bring smashed glass art to The Ohio River Valley Artist Guild at a much more reasonably priced charge. Almost immediately, many of their friends started collecting different colors of glass to be smashed.

Tichenor, who has been collecting glass of all kinds for a while, explained the process. “Some of the glass is cut and the rest is smashed. You select different pieces of glass to make a scene and when it’s finished it’s covered in resin or epoxy.”

Fancy bowls, stained glass—anything with vivid colors can be used to create your work of art and the pictures are multi-dimensional with various layers, bursting off the canvas. “It’s fun and not a stressful project,” Tichenor said.

Lee Warner, the president of ORVAG, is excited about the new art form.

“It’s like painting with glass and not what I expected,” she said.

Tichenor added, “I think people can see the pieces on exhibit and realize it’s a doable project even if you have no artistic ability. We help them get their design together, whether it’s a beach, Halloween, or Christmas theme, and they do the rest.”

Glass smashing sessions were scheduled after Tichenor took the idea before the board of ORVAG. Supplies were ordered and class dates were selected. There was a trial run to remind themselves of the steps of the process. Participating in the sessions were Martha Perkins, Joyce Peck, Cindy Neff, Susan Cropper, Eileen Calvert, Sandy Ashley, Phyllis Schuler, Margaret Denham, Barbara Clarke, Jo Ross, Barbara Thompson, Beverly Levay, Sue Bebe, Nancy Markwell, Sissy Sills, Mary Sue Tierney, Linda Barnoski, Debbie Lewis and Libby Traxel.

The trial group had a blast and the plans to offer classes to the public are being finalized.

Smashed glass artwork by the group is currently on display at the ORVAG gallery in the Cox Building. The items are for viewing only and not for sale.

The exhibit is free and will be on display September 22, 23, 24, 29 and 30. The ORVAG gallery is open from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. and the guild invites everyone to stop in and view it. Not only will visitors have an opportunity to see gorgeous smashed glass art, but there are other artists who have watercolors, acrylic, oils and colored pencil artwork available. Pottery of all sorts and many other masterpieces are also on sale at the gallery.

Tichenor encourages everyone to check out the exhibit at the Cox Building and to consider taking a smashed glass class in the future.

“It’s a great way for a group of friends to do something fun together, and it was such an outstanding experience,” she said.

When the pieces were recently taken to Hobby Lobby to have the hangers added to each canvas, other artists who saw the pieces were highly impressed.

“They were asking when the next class was and wanted to sign up,” Tichenor said.

ORVAG believes you’ll be pleasantly surprised when you experience smashed glass art.

For more information about upcoming smashed glass classes or other workshops offered by ORVAG, visit their website at https://orvag.org.