Polly Haggard has lived in her two-story historical home on Old Main Street in Washington for 44 years and her passion has always been growing flowers. And that’s why it became her mission to beautify the historic town she loves.

Haggard described her efforts as beginning in earnest a few years ago when Maysville took “us in.” At that time, she pointed out that Ray Young was the city manager.

“I thought there were so many people in Washington that we could probably get enough money to plant the flowers. So, I made a list of who I would call and got enough money from the first three individuals that I didn’t have to call anyone else,” she said.

Haggard said that she and her husband, Kenneth, took care of the flowers that year.

Then Haggard called Young and asked if the city would give them enough money to do the Old Washington flowers again. Since it was June at that time, flowers were on sale. Haggard convinced Young to throw in the mulch and she was told to pick out the flowers at Walmart which she enthusiastically did. Haggard described the planting day as a busy one where city workers did the mulch and some neighbors came around and there was plenty of help.

Haggard’s love of Old Washington shines brightly as she talks about the rich history of the area.

“I lived in the building that is now the visitor’s center and my family never knew it was a log cabin until restorations began years later,” she said. She also proudly pointed out that Old Washington was the second largest city in Kentucky at one time and the residents thought it would become the capital of the United States.

“When we were children, we knew the history of all the buildings,” Haggard said. “I appreciated it even as a kid.”

Haggard reminisced about the stone pavers that lined the road when she was a child. “The rock paths started at the visitor’s center and went all the way up to the service station. We started digging them up to make our sidewalks years later.”

Haggard referred to her childhood and how every summer she would always get poison ivy. One particular summer, she had it pretty bad and she went to Dr. Polluck — the same doctor who had delivered her — for a remedy. Haggard recalls going up the steps to Dr. Polluck’s office holding her father’s hand. The magical poison ivy potion came in the form of a large blue pill that dissolved in water and you’d apply it to the itchy places. Haggard asked her father if she could pay Dr. Polluck the 50 cents for the medicine and he said yes.

When asked if the blue pill was worth the price, she said, “Oh yes, it was well worth it.”

Haggard explained that when she had too many plants in her yard to take care of, she would give some away to friends or to the city to dig up and relocate.

Haggard said it was nice to be recognized for all the hard work and that she enjoyed the dedication ceremony.

“But I didn’t think I deserved it because I complained so much to get it done,” she said.

The 92-year-old is happy with Old Washington’s flowers but hopes to improve the garden “islands” throughout the town. She also has her sights on fixing the rock wall in front of her lovely home. “This house was built in 1847 and the wall has been there for as long as I remember.”

Haggard said her favorite flowers are roses; at one time, she had 16 in her rose garden. She attributes working in her garden for all these years as the reason she remains youthful and she still enjoys getting out there on her hands and knees and taking care of her plants.

Haggard’s passion for flowers and Old Washington has created a beautiful legacy that the entire community and visitors alike can enjoy.

You will find the flower garden that was recently dedicated to Polly Haggard in honor of her years of service tending to the beautification of Old Washington in the plot right in front of the Post Office.