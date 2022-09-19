4Hers from Mason and surrounding counties enjoyed a week-long, fun-filled camp in Carlisle at the beginning of summer.

MAYSVILLE— Back-to-school season means getting into a routine again which usually includes after-school activities if you have children in your household. As the kids are getting back into the swing of things and parents are either signing them up for the usual activities or contemplating new ones, the local 4H program has a variety of clubs and events to choose from.

4H gives kids ages 9 to 18 hands-on opportunities to explore and learn about many things. It also inspires young people to get involved in community service projects.

Trever Cole, Mason County’s 4H Youth Development Agent, is looking forward to a busy 4H season. “We have several clubs starting activities up in September,” he said.

The Livestock Club will hold its first meeting at the extension office on Monday, September 19 from 6 p.m. to 7 p.m. This club focuses on teaching youth how to care for and show their livestock.

The Horse Club also kicks off its season on Monday, September 19 from 6 p.m. to 7 p.m. at the extension office. Children do not need to own a horse to participate and activities include field trips, education, horse shows and state contests.

The General 4H Club meets again in October. Check with Kristi Berrett at [email protected] for the day and time. These kids will experience different types of projects throughout the year such as woodworking, gardening, sewing, baking and cooking.

Cloverbuds get together for their first meeting on September 20 at the extension office. This club is for the youngest 4Hers and gives them an opportunity to get their feet wet in a variety of fun and educational activities.

The Friendship Homemakers will be hosting a pottery painting event on Saturday, September 24 from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. All supplies are included with the price and the price range depends on the size and style of the item chosen. Sign up and register is available at 606-564-6808.

For more information about the upcoming season, contact Trever Cole at 606-564-6808 or 606-375-9506.