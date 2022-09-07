At Lavender Hills of Kentucky, patrons can taste various lavender-infused dishes.

Bundles of lavender are harvested at Lavender Hills of Kentucky.

BROOKSVILLE — Lavender is known for its pretty little purple blooms, lovely scent and calming properties. But did you know the plant has many other uses?

Denise Scaringi and her mother, Judy Brothers, sure do. In 2005, the mother-daughter team recognized the versatility and marketability of the plant and started a business venture — Lavender Hills of Kentucky, LLC — that is all things lavender.

The pair are joined in their lavender farming endeavor with father and husband, Charles Brothers.

Scaringi explained the farm’s lavender production has been hard hit in recent years.

“Lavender doesn’t like Kentucky’s high humidity or cold winters. We used to grow 1,000 plants annually, now we’re producing around 200 to 300 plants each year.”

The family worked with their local extension agent to devise a plan for growing the fragile plants on their property, which included reworking the soil and planting on a hillside for drainage.

“We were one of the first lavender farms in the state, now there are six or seven statewide,” Scaringi said.

One of the reasons the family chose lavender was because they wanted a crop they could easily manage.

“I don’t live in Bracken County, so we needed something that I wouldn’t have to be there every day.” Scaringi added, “But it is a lot of hard work. The plants must be pruned every year by hand.”

Lavender Hills offers fresh-cut flowers in June and July and a wide assortment of products throughout the year that can be purchased online or by visiting the farm’s gift shop.

A farm specialty is their lavender luncheons. Groups of 10 or more can make an appointment for a lavender luncheon to celebrate a special event or milestone. Open luncheon dates are also available and are advertised on Lavender Hills’ Facebook page where smaller numbers have the opportunity to make reservations.

As another fun idea for a group looking for a unique activity, the farm offers a collection of workshops that include making spa boxes, sachets and lavender wands.

Scaringi’s favorite lavender products are their culinary creations.

“It’s very exciting for us as more and more people are learning about the different culinary uses for lavender. Lavender is a herb and it’s edible.”

Lavender-infused fudge, rum cake and cookies are just a few of the items you’ll sample during one of the farm’s lavender luncheons.

The combination of lavender and baked goods makes a variety of mouthwatering desserts, like cookies, cakes and jams, all of which you’ll find at Lavender Hills.

The farm’s gift shop is brimming with lavender-related items like candles, soaps, bath salts, pillows, pottery, teas, recipe books and the list goes on and on.

Blooming lavender attracts honeybees and is a beautiful pollinator plant. It naturally repels bugs you don’t want in your garden. Studies have shown that it even discourages fleas and ticks, benefiting your furry friends.

Besides lavender’s medicinal uses as a gentle salve for burns and bug bites, it has antibacterial properties. The herb also helps with headaches and anxiety. It’s the perfect ingredient for a relaxing tea.

Talking about tasty lavender drinks, lavender-infused lemonade is amazing on a hot summer day and the plant has been known to be included in mead and cocktail recipes.

This year, Scaringi added lavender luffa soap and sugar scrub bars to their product line. With its soothing scent, lavender is ideal for bath and body care products.

In its dried form, lavender is perfect for craft projects.

Scaringi said she enjoys working with her parents and they’ve become an efficient team over the years.

“We each do our own thing, and it works out really well,” she said.

The family is thinking about expanding and hopes to offer the lavender fields to photographers for photo shoots in the future. They’ve also been looking into other perennials to grow on the farm.

And when things get a little stressful, Scargini and her parents can quickly whip up some calming lavender tea or light a soothing lavender candle, and just relax.

We need lavender because let’s face it, lavender represents serenity and that’s something we could all use more of in our lives.

Lavender Hills of Kentucky is located at 229 Conrad Ridge Road in Brooksville. You can order products or make reservations on their Facebook page or visit their website at lavenderhillsofkentucky.com. You can also reach them by phone at 606-735-3355.