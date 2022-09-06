Introducing Winston Churchill, aka Church.

This guy might look a little strange right now but that’s because he’s receiving medical treatment for a non-contagious skin infection on his face. Thanks to the care and dedication of shelter employee, Angela Allison, his skin condition has greatly improved from when he came in as a stray on August 25. Allison describes Church as “such a good boy.” He’s medium-sized at 40 pounds and is estimated to be between 1 and 2 years old. Church would rather be the sole dog in his new home. This guy is sweet, happy and ready for adoption at the MCAS.

If you’re wishing for an adorable beagle mix hound, look no further. You’ve found Trigger. His former owners report that he’s around 3 years old. He is cautious with people at first but friendly once he recognizes you. He is a calm, laid-back kind of dude. He avoids other dogs but isn’t aggressive towards them. Trigger loves hugs and kisses and he enjoys taking walks on the leash. This cutie would do best with older children in the household. He’s available at the MCAS for adoption, foster or rescue.

If you’re searching for a handsome gentleman to complete your family, you should drive on over to the BCAS right away. Titus is a 1-year-old shepherd mix. He weighs about 45 pounds and has gorgeous black fur. Titus walks well on a leash and although he is excited when he sees a cat, he hasn’t acted aggressively towards them. He does well with other dogs and enjoys a good romp in the yard but what he’s really hoping for is a home where he’ll have a comfy couch to nap on. Robbin Snapp, BCAS animal control officer and shelter director, thinks Titus would make a great addition to any family. “Titus is super sweet and deserves a great indoor home where he will be loved.”

Big Momma is a lovable lady who needs a special adopter. Momma just had a massive tumor removed from her belly. She’s feeling much better and hopes to meet just the right caregiver to help her finish up her healing process. Momma is 5 years old and she’s a big girl at 88 pounds. She’s considered a bulldog mix. Momma loves to take walks with her people, but would probably do better in a home without other pets. She likes other dogs and needs a slow introduction when meeting them. If there are other dogs in the home, Momma would prefer calmer ones that won’t jump on her. Snapp said, “This girl deserves an indoor home with a family that will spoil her forever.” Momma is available at the BCAS.

There are several shelters in the area that are overflowing with lovely pets for your family to pick from and you may be surprised at the wide variety of healthy, attractive and gentle dogs available.

You’re invited to stop by a local animal shelter — or all of them — to find the newest furry addition to your family.

For your meet and greet with some of the MCAS’s fabulous dogs, head over to 301 River Drive in Maysville. Shelter hours are noon to 4 p.m., Mondays through Thursdays and until 6 p.m. on Fridays. The facility is open 8 a.m. to noon on Saturdays. Arrangements can be made for special visitation. The shelter’s phone number is 606-564-6067. You can also contact shelter staff at [email protected] for inquiries.

The Facebook page, Friends of the Mason County Animal Shelter, provides information and pictures of Mason County Animal Shelter animals that are available for adoption. Follow their page for updates and to show your support for the movement. The Friends have also set up Amazon, Chewy and Walmart gift registries on their page for the community to donate much-needed items to help foster families care for their canine and feline charges.

Volunteers of the Friends of the Mason County Animal Shelter are currently fostering a wide assortment of kittens and cats of all ages, colors and personalities that are in desperate need of good homes. Please reach out to volunteers on the Friends’ Facebook page to inquire about adoptable felines.

If you can’t adopt, consider donating to spay/neuter a Mason County shelter or foster dog at www.tinyurl.com/hsbt-give. Just make a notation on your donation for it to go towards a shelter dog or you can direct your donation to foster dogs and cats.

The Humane Society of Buffalo Trace offers $50 vouchers to assist with the cost of spaying/neutering Mason County pets. You can access their online application at www.bit.ly/hsbt-snap. If you have any questions, you can visit HSBT’s Facebook page.

There’s a bunch of super sweet dogs to pick from at the Bracken County Animal Shelter. Please call the shelter at 606-735-3475 for all inquiries or you can reach Robbin Snapp by emailing [email protected] The shelter is located at 188 Hamilton Road in Brooksville. You can follow shelter news and check out adoptable dogs on the Bracken County Animal Shelter Facebook page.

The BCAS has an Amazon Wishlist posted on their Facebook page. They also take monetary donations thru the shelter PayPal account at [email protected]

You’ll find the perfect pet at the Lewis County Animal Shelter. Hours are 8 a.m. to 2:45 p.m., Monday through Friday, and Saturdays and Sundays from 9 a.m. until 11 a.m. The shelter is located at 149 County Drive in Vanceburg. You can email the facility at [email protected] or call 606-796-3917.

In Robertson County, contact Aletha Thomas, the animal control Officer at the Robertson County Animal Shelter on Facebook for information about dogs available for adoption. There are currently several adorable dogs waiting to meet you at the RCAS.

The best way to stop the flood of unwanted pets into your local animal shelters is to spay or neuter your pets. https://fixfinder.org is a good place to find low-cost spay/neuter options around the area. Remember, the time and expense spent now to spay and neuter your pet, will save you a lot of money and aggravation later on. Plus, it’s the right thing to do when so many pets are flooding animal shelters and rescue organizations.

Adopt don’t shop!