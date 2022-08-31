Look at this cool dude. Bentley is a dapper Australian shepherd/labrador mix. He’s still a young’un at only 10 months and volunteers say that even though he has a lot of energy, he’s the perfect gentleman. Bentley loves to please and looks forward to his walkies around the shelter grounds. He also enjoys playtime in the fenced enclosure. Bentley is a handsome fellow, medium-sized, and with his sunny disposition, what’s not to love? He’ll capture your heart and is waiting to meet you at the Mason County Animal Shelter.

Chica is gorgeous and ready for adventures with her new family. Even though this beagle/hound mix was surrendered to the Mason County Animal Shelter, she’s managed to stay upbeat. Volunteers describe Chica as “adorable and very loving.”

Chica is a versatile dog who’s up for just about anything. She loves to go on walks and play in the grass — as long as she has human companionship, she’s content. This young lady would enjoy a romp with you in the park or just hanging out and relaxing with your family at home.

You’ll fall in love with sweet Chica when you meet her and trust me, she’ll return the favor wholeheartedly.

CeCe, our featured Lewis County Animal Shelter dog this week, will capture your heart and never let go.

CeCe is a pit bull mix, weighing 38 pounds. She’s lovable and gets along great with other dogs. She also doesn’t seem to mind cats, which is a plus. Because CeCe was sponsored by a lovely supporter, she’s already been spayed and is up-to-date on her shots. Being medium-sized and short-haired, she’s an easy keeper and has been a perfect resident at the shelter.

Why adopt a pet? Because shelters are packed with friendly, healthy animals that come in a variety of breeds, ages and personalities to suit anyone’s tastes. Adopting a pet from a shelter or rescue group is an extremely rewarding and feel-good experience. Local shelters are currently at full capacity and by adopting, you open up space for another dog who might desperately need it.

Pets are always heartbroken when left behind in unfamiliar surroundings. Even though shelter workers do their best to make the homeless dog comfortable, a cold-floored, crowded kennel will never compare to a loving home.

There are several shelters in the area that are overflowing with playful pets for your family to pick from and you may be surprised at the wide variety of healthy, attractive and gentle dogs available.

You’re invited to stop by a local animal shelter—or all of them—to find the newest furry addition to your family.

For your meet and greet with some of the MCAS’s fabulous dogs, head over to 301 River Drive in Maysville. Shelter hours are noon to 4 p.m., Mondays through Thursdays and until 6 p.m. on Fridays. The facility is open 8 a.m. to noon on Saturdays. Arrangements can be made for special visitation. The shelter’s phone number is 606-564-6067. You can also contact shelter staff at [email protected] for inquiries.

The Facebook page, Friends of the Mason County Animal Shelter, provides information and pictures of Mason County Animal Shelter animals that are available for adoption. Follow their page for updates and to show your support for the movement. The Friends have also set up Amazon, Chewy and Walmart gift registries on their page for the community to donate much-needed items to help foster families care for their canine and feline charges.

Volunteers of the Friends of the Mason County Animal Shelter are currently fostering a wide assortment of kittens and cats of all ages, colors and personalities that are in desperate need of good homes. Please reach out to volunteers on the Friends’ Facebook page to inquire about adoptable felines.

If you can’t adopt, consider donating to spay/neuter a Mason County Shelter dog at www.tinyurl.com/hsbt-give. Just make a notation on your donation for it to go towards a shelter dog or you can direct your donation to foster dogs and cats.

The Humane Society of Buffalo Trace offers $50 vouchers to assist with the cost of spaying/neutering Mason County pets. You can access their online application at www.bit.ly/hsbt-snap. If you have any questions, you can visit HSBT’s Facebook page.

There’s a bunch of sweet dogs to pick from at the Bracken County Animal Shelter. Please call the shelter at 606-735-3475 for all inquiries or you can reach Robbin Snapp by emailing [email protected] The shelter is located at 188 Hamilton Road in Brooksville. You can follow shelter news and check out adoptable dogs on the Bracken County Animal Shelter Facebook page.

The BCAS has an Amazon Wishlist posted on their Facebook page. They also take monetary donations thru the shelter PayPal account at [email protected]

You’ll find the perfect pet at the Lewis County Animal Shelter. Hours are 8 a.m. to 2:45 p.m., Monday through Friday, and Saturdays and Sundays from 9 a.m. until 11 a.m. The shelter is located at 149 County Drive in Vanceburg. You can email the facility at [email protected] or call 606-796-3917.

In Robertson County, contact Aletha Thomas, the animal control Officer at the Robertson County Animal Shelter on Facebook for information about dogs available for adoption.

The best way to stop the flood of unwanted pets into your local animal shelters is to spay or neuter your pets. https://fixfinder.org is a place to find low-cost spay/neuter options around the area.