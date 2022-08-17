School days, football games, crisp air, and trips to pumpkin patches are right around the corner as the seasons change once again. It’s a time to reconnect with friends and get back into a routine. It might also be the perfect time to add a precious new member to the family—a furry one.

There’s currently an unwanted pet crisis happening around the country and families are needed for all the sweet faces trapped behind kennel bars at our shelters. If you’re considering an addition to your household, take a trip to one of the local shelters to find just the right fur friend.

If you visit the Mason County Animal Shelter, you’ll be amazed by the beautiful variety of dogs to choose from.

A gorgeous girl who will immediately catch your eye is Baby. She’s a 2-year-old husky/German shepherd mix who loves to be hugged. Baby would fit in with an active partner who enjoys the outdoors. She seeks a best friend who loves taking long walks and relaxing at the end of the day. She’ll need room to exercise and Baby will do best with a fenced-in yard. Her new pet parent will be required to spay her within 3o days of adoption.

Next up, you’ll be drawn to Butterscotch’s kennel. This sweetheart will look at you with sad eyes, hoping you’ll open the gate and take her outside for some fresh air and a walk. Butterscotch has been in the shelter for many months and is ready for the next chapter of her life—one with a family to give her hugs and kisses and some much-needed attention. She’s very friendly and approximately 2 years old. Butterscotch should be spayed within 30 days of going home with her new family.

Rufus is a one-year-old neutered German shepherd/collie mix. This handsome young man is gentle and loves playtime with dogs and people. He’s easy to walk on the leash and is looking forward to hiking adventures and car rides. Rufus adores children and would do well in an active household.

The sad truth is that long-term confinement in a shelter can damage a dog in many ways. As days become weeks and weeks turn into months or even years, dogs can become anxious, depressed and might develop behavioral problems.

Dogs are social creatures. They enjoy the company of other dogs and especially people. In a shelter environment, they are often deprived of both. A dog may be confined to its kennel for the entire day, without proper exercise or social interaction. This can be especially trying on younger dogs or puppies who require a lot of movement to create strong bones and muscles.

The longer a dog remains inside a shelter, the more likely they are to be exposed to parasites and disease. It’s common for an otherwise healthy dog that arrives at a shelter to lose weight and have skin issues soon after becoming a resident.

While the stress and physical ramifications of a long-term shelter stay are detrimental to dogs, their mental state might be even more affected. Boredom can drive a dog to develop behavioral issues like chewing and barking. When these dogs are all but forgotten for so long and they finally have a visitor, they are likely to be so excited that they misbehave by jumping, pulling and basically acting out of control. This kind of behavior doesn’t make a good impression and usually ends up with the dog being passed over.

One of the best ways to help shelter dogs recover from their confinement is to go into a foster home. This gives the dog a chance to get all that pent-up energy out and reassimilate to being a family pet. The foster family works with the dog on issues they might be having and the dog has the opportunity to be tested with other dogs, cats and children. Once a shelter dog goes through this process, they become a much more adoptable dog and have a better chance of finding a wonderful forever home.

When you foster a dog, you agree to take in a homeless dog and care for them for a predetermined amount of time or until the dog is adopted. Dog fostering is extremely rewarding because you can help a dog without adopting it.

Pet fostering is only a temporary commitment, and it gives you an opportunity to know what it’s like to have a dog in your home. Fostering a dog also frees up a spot in the shelter to help another dog in need.

If you’re interested in giving back to your community by fostering, you can reach out to the Friends of the Mason County Animal Shelter or to the Bracken County, Lewis County and Robertson County Animal Shelters on their Facebook pages. Food, supplies and medical care are usually provided when you foster a dog. There are also experienced dog owners available to help you if any problems arise or you simply have questions.

For your meet and greet with some of the MCAS’s fabulous dogs, head over to 301 River Drive in Maysville. Shelter hours are noon to 4 p.m., Mondays through Thursdays and until 6 p.m. on Fridays. The facility is open 8 a.m. to noon on Saturdays. Arrangements can be made for special visitation. The shelter’s phone number is 606-564-6067. You can also contact shelter staff at [email protected] for inquiries.

The Facebook page, Friends of the Mason County Animal Shelter, provides information and pictures of Mason County Animal Shelter animals that are available for adoption. Follow their page for updates and to show your support for the movement.

If you can’t adopt, please consider donating to spay/neuter a Mason County Shelter dog at www.tinyurl.com/hsbt-give. Just make a notation on your donation for it to go towards a shelter dog or cat.

The Humane Society of Buffalo Trace offers $50 vouchers to assist with the cost of spaying/neutering Mason County pets. You can access their online application at www.bit.ly/hsbt-snap. If you have any questions, you can visit HSBT’s Facebook page.

There’s a wide assortment of sweet dogs to pick from at the Bracken County Animal Shelter. Please call the shelter at 606-735-3475 for all inquiries or you can reach Robbin Snapp by emailing [email protected] The shelter is located at 188 Hamilton Road in Brooksville. You can follow shelter news and check out adoptable dogs on the Bracken County Animal Shelter Facebook page.

The BCAS has an Amazon Wishlist posted on their Facebook page. They also take monetary donations thru the shelter PayPal account at [email protected]

You’ll find the perfect pet at the Lewis County Animal Shelter. Hours are 8 a.m. to 2:45 p.m., Monday through Friday, and Saturdays and Sundays from 9 a.m. until 11 a.m. The shelter is located at 149 County Drive in Vanceburg. You can email the facility at [email protected] or call 606-7963917.

In Robertson County, contact Aletha Thomas, the animal control Officer at the Robertson County Animal Shelter on Facebook for information about dogs available for adoption.

The best way to stop the flood of unwanted pets into your local animal shelters is to spay or neuter your pets. https://fixfinder.org is a place to find low-cost spay/neuter options around the area.