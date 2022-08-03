FLEMINGSBURG — Holiday traditions are an important part of building strong bonds in our community. They connect us to our history and help us celebrate the past and the future.

Members of the Fleming County Rotary Club are starting a new tradition that they hope will become a regular holiday event and also benefit the community and a local charity. They’re excited to announce their first-ever memory tree fundraiser set for the upcoming holiday season.

The Rotary Club plans to follow in Carlisle’s footsteps by selling live Christmas trees to raise money for a charity of their choice. The memory trees will decorate the Fleming-Mason Energy grounds for the public to enjoy and for citizens to remember the loved ones they’ve lost and honor important people in their lives.

Regina Rose, a Rotary Club member and chairperson for the fundraiser, is excited about the opportunity to bring holiday cheer to the community and raise money for a worthy cause at the same time.

“During COVID, a lot of people’s families lost loved ones and this was an appropriate way to remember them.”

Businesses and individuals can buy a live tree, which includes 300 white lights for $100, to decorate themselves. A total of 100 to 125 trees will be sold and the public is invited to tour the sparkling trees by car or on foot at the beginning of the holiday season.

“This project benefits the community visually and financially, so it’s a win-win,” Rose said.

According to Rose, all the funds raised this year will go to Community Christmas in Flemingsburg, keeping the money local. Fleming County Resource will help ID those students in need.

Rotary Club member, Joyce Fidler, said, “Every year going forward the Rotary Club will pick a different charity.” She explained that the Chamber of Tourism is also chipping in a grant for the event and FFA students from the Fleming County High School are donating sweat equity by setting up trees and stringing the lights.

Jimmy Hall is securing the trees for the Rotary Club and they’ll go up the weekend before Thanksgiving. Businesses and individuals will be able to decorate their trees in themes of their choice during Thanksgiving week. Signage will be placed in front of each tree showing the donor of the tree and who it is in memory or in honor of. The official lighting of the trees will take place on Nov. 26. The lighted trees will be displayed throughout the holiday season in conjunction with Fleming-Mason Energy’s annual light show.

Look for the trees to go on sale the week of Aug. 8. The Rotary Radio will kick off the fundraiser on the Flemingsburg Radio station that week.

You can purchase a memory tree from Rotary Club members or reach out to Joni Hazelrigg at 606-782-4526 or Regina Rose at 606-748-2841.