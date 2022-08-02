MAYSVILLE— Growing up with a dog enriches a child’s life in so many ways. Not only can they be best friends, but children who have pets in their lives often have happier mindsets.

Sure, there’s the cute, cuddly factor to consider but beyond the obvious attraction of getting your child a furry companion to play with, studies show that pets can relieve stress and help people relax, especially children.

When a child feels sad, afraid or even angry, they can count on their pet to be there. A dog or cat provides constant companionship when parents or siblings are sometimes busy or friends aren’t available. The bottom line is they never have to be alone.

Children with dogs often get more exercise than those without. Caring for a pet, whether it’s taking a dog for a walk or cleaning out litter boxes several times a day, creates a daily chore for a child, which encourages exercise and teaches your child responsibility.

Having a canine in the house gives children a reason to get away from technology and go outside and enjoy nature.

One aspect of pet ownership that is often overlooked is that it’s been discovered that babies raised in close contact with pets get sick less in their early years, translating to fewer doctor’s office visits. It’s also been suggested that exposing children to pet dander early in life can actually help develop their immune systems and research shows that those kids have a reduced risk of allergies throughout their lives.

Dogs are trusted guardians, protecting their charges from dangerous animals and intruders. They’ve been known to warn a family of impending natural disasters. And because a pet’s death might be a child’s first time losing a loved one, the grieving process can help kids learn how to cope with other losses throughout life.

Let’s face it, dogs make children happy. And having a dog or cat join the family is one of the greatest gifts we can offer our kids.

There are several local shelters in the area that are brimming with playful pets for your kids to grow up with and you may be surprised at the wide variety of healthy, attractive and fun-loving pets to choose from.

If you stop by the Mason County Animal Shelter, you have the opportunity to meet a one-of-a-kind, child-friendly, perfect family pup named Ollie. Spunky Ollie is a 10-month-old shepherd mix. He’s a big boy with a lot of energy but is also well-behaved and gets along with everyone. Ollie enjoys attention and going for walks. He would love the job of tiring your kids out. At the end of the day, he’ll happily cuddle with your child and once he’s full-grown, he’ll be a loyal protector of your family and home. Ollie needs to be neutered, but he has received his vaccinations, including rabies, and has been dewormed. Ollie can’t wait to meet you!

Lacey is a gorgeous Border Collie mix at the MCAS. She was brought in as a stray recently and wants to join your family once her week-long stray hold is up. For her short time at the shelter, Bill Howell, the shelter’s manager, says she likes going for walks and is affectionate. She seems to get along with other dogs. She’s super sweet and a great size at roughly 40 pounds. Lacey is a versatile young lady, between 1 and 2 years old. She’ll fit well into suburban living or life on a working farm. She just wants some love and stability in her life—like everyone else.

If you visit the Bracken County Animal Shelter, you’ll find Colt, a handsome one-year-old flat coat retriever. Colt is friendly with other dogs and Bracken County Animal Control Officer and BCAS Director, Robbin Snapp, says he has received his first dhpp shot, Frontline for fleas and pyrantel deworming medication. This handsome boy is good at walking on a leash and loves to hug. He’s tired of being in the shelter and looking for a place to call home.

You’re invited to stop by a local animal shelter—or all of them—to find the newest addition to your family.

For your meet and greet with some of the MCAS’s fabulous dogs, head over to 301 River Drive in Maysville. Shelter hours are noon to 4 p.m., Mondays through Thursdays and until 6 p.m. on Fridays. The facility is open 8 a.m. to noon on Saturdays. Arrangements can be made for special visitation. The shelter’s phone number is 606-564-6067. You can also contact shelter staff at [email protected] for inquiries.

The Facebook page, Friends of the Mason County Animal Shelter, provides information and pictures of Mason County Animal Shelter animals that are available for adoption. Follow their page for updates and to show your support for the movement.

If you can’t adopt, please consider donating to spay/neuter a Mason County Shelter dog at www.tinyurl.com/hsbt-give. Just make a notation on your donation for it to go towards a shelter dog or cat.

The Humane Society of Buffalo Trace offers $50 vouchers to assist with the cost of spaying/neutering Mason County pets. You can access their online application at www.bit.ly/hsbt-snap. If you have any questions, you can visit HSBT’s Facebook page.

There’s a wide assortment of sweet dogs to pick from at the Bracken County Animal Shelter. Please call the shelter at 606-735-3475 for all inquiries or you can reach Robbin Snapp by emailing [email protected] The shelter is located at 188 Hamilton Road in Brooksville. You can follow shelter news and check out adoptable dogs on the Bracken County Animal Shelter Facebook page.

The BCAS has an Amazon Wishlist posted on their Facebook page. They also take monetary donations thru the shelter PayPal account at [email protected]

You’ll find the perfect pet at the Lewis County Animal Shelter. Hours are 8 a.m. to 2:45 p.m., Monday through Friday, and Saturdays and Sundays from 9 a.m. until 11 a.m. The shelter is located at 149 County Drive in Vanceburg. You can email the facility at [email protected] or call 606-7963917.

The best way to stop the flood of unwanted pets into your local animal shelters is to spay or neuter your pets. https://fixfinder.org is a place to find low-cost spay/neuter options around the area.