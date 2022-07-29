Darrin Scolf and his grandson, Nolan—a future cowboy—are ready to compete again.

GERMANTOWN— As harvest season rolls around and a new school season approaches, rides and tents are being erected in Germantown for the 168th Old Reliable Germantown Fair.

It’s the second oldest fair in the state of Kentucky and a lively community celebration awaits you from August 1-6 at the Germantown Fairgrounds.

Local fairs are a fixture of rural communities throughout the U.S. as citizens gather every year to celebrate the 4-H livestock shows, eat greasy food, check out the best vegetables in the county and take a spin on some gut-churning carnival rides.

The kids will love seeing the animals and nostalgia will strike their parents as they stroll the grounds, greeting old and new friends alike. And if you’re a “people watcher” the fair is the place to be.

This year’s fair has something for everyone. Mason County 4-H Agent Trever Cole is excited for the upcoming week.

“We have a busy show schedule planned,” he said.

Dawn Kelsch, Horse Show manager, thinks this year’s two horse shows will be great successes.

“The Horse Show Committee has worked very hard to upgrade our show ring and stalls,” Kelsch said. “I’ve received numerous calls in regards to our show and look forward to a good quality show. “

The Fun Horse Show is a highlight of fair week and Kelsch explained, “Last year was our first fun show and we had an overwhelming turnout. We have added some classes and love seeing and hearing the laughter of our youth and it’s such a great quality time as families.”

Kids will enjoy fun classes and the Fun Show even has competitions for adults. Showtime is at 5 p.m. on Tuesday, August 2.

Kelsch describes the Fun Show as “very rewarding,” and said, “The youth are our future and the Fun Show is where it all begins.”

Fair activities kick off on Saturday, July 30 with a Cruise-In, BBQ Cookoff, Germantown Fair Horse Show and the Howie Howe Memorial Tractor Pull.

On Monday, August 1, fairgoers will be thrilled to watch the Monster Truck Pit Party or visit the rabbits and chickens at their show. The Miss Germantown Fair contest will keep you enthralled and there’s also a fun chicken rodeo and pen the pig contests.

Floral Hall entries are due on Tuesday afternoon, and between the Fun Horse Show, cake auction, pedal power tractor pull and demolition derby, you won’t get bored.

Wednesday brings the sheep and goats into the arena for their livestock show. Miss Pre-Teen, the Firefighters’s Challenge and the Garden Tractor Pull are on the schedule.

Thursday is all about cattle with the beef show. There’s also a tractor driving contest, Battle of the Blue Grass pull and Little Miss and Mister contests.

If you like cornhole, then Friday is your fair day. You’ll also enjoy watching the swine show, Tiny Miss and Mister, and Mr. Germantown Fair contests.

The fair ends on Saturday, but there are still plenty of things to do on the last day. The Kentucky Open Dairy and Beef shows take place and there’s an obstacle course and gaming trailer. The baby show, mud sling and the Supreme Showman and Animal Show will close out the fair until next year.

Carnival rides are available from August 1- 6, opening at 6 p.m. each day.

For more information or times of the events, visit, www.germantownfair.com.