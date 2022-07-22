When you hear “Coast Guard,” a picture of an expansive and wavy ocean comes to mind. But since the Ohio River is considered “federal waters,” boaters must comply with the same U.S. Coast Guard requirements.

Commercial traffic is heavy on the river and the water levels are constantly changing. Boaters must also share the waterway with up-to-1,200-foot towboats and barges, which can be dangerous. Alcohol-related boating accidents and drownings are ongoing problems.

The United Coast Guard Auxiliary’s mission is to improve recreational boating and safety on the river and surrounding lakes. The auxiliary also assists with search and rescue, provides disaster relief, promotes recreational safety and is instrumental in marine environmental safety and protection. They are the organization that provides safety support to major events on the Ohio River such as Riverfest, Paddlefest and the WEBN fireworks.

Gregory E. Taylor and James Draper, two local Coast Guards members were recently honored for their services to the Auxiliary.

Taylor was commended for his performance and duty while serving as Flotilla Commander of Flotilla 06-10 Maysville between December 2020 and December 2021 and praised for his contribution to the successful transition from a Detachment to a flourishing and growing Flotilla. It was noted on the award that Taylor facilitated multiple training events and aided Flotilla members in their professional operational growth. Taylor was instrumental in establishing an active Boat Crew Member Training regimen which enabled four Auxiliarists to attain Boat Crew status.

Taylor implemented the Telecommunications Operators program that resulted in four individuals successfully achieving the required Personal Qualification Standards, and the development of a training program where three Auxiliarists becoming Vessel Examiners. Taylor was praised for his tireless work ethic and broad knowledge base as he fulfilled multiple staff positions during the initial growth of the Detachment to Flotilla. The commendation noted that without Taylor’s efforts, the Maysville Flotilla would not be in existence today.

Draper was awarded the Coast Guard Auxiliary Medal of Operational Merit while serving as a crewman onboard the Auxiliary Facility 21976 on September 11, 2021, after he rescued a woman who was floundering in the water. He took the distressed woman’s vital signs while continuing to calm, warm and rehydrate her. The award cited Draper’s diligence, perseverance and devotion to duty as contributing to the woman’s well-being. The woman later acknowledged her rescue on social media and was very thankful for the Auxiliary’s help.