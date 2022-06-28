Marley has great manners and wants to be part of your family. You can meet him at the MCAS.

MAYSVILLE — If you’re looking for the perfect pet, look no further, Marley is the dog for you.

This smaller-sized yellow lab is as handsome as he is smart. Marley is between 1 and 2 years old and for all of his youthfulness, he’s a calm dude who walks leisurely by your side and will sit quietly next to you when you’re ready to relax. It’s incredible that such a sweet-natured, well-behaved and good-looking dog ended up in the shelter. But we’re living in hard times and animals are the ones paying the price. Marley doesn’t want to be in the shelter too long, and if you’re looking for the ideal companion, run on over to the Mason County Animal Shelter and introduce yourself to Marley. I promise you won’t be disappointed.

LeRoy is just as fabulous as Marley, and you’ll immediately notice his stately presence and gentle eyes. He’s a 10-year-old boxer mix who ended up in the shelter after his owner passed away. A note was found that read, “Please take care of my dog.” Such a simple request from a dying person, and sadly, one that was not honored. Instead of a family member or friend caring for the senior dog, poor LeRoy was taken to the shelter. Whoever dropped him off didn’t even tell shelter staff what the dog’s name was, so a volunteer renamed him, LeRoy. That was about 10 months ago. LeRoy is precious. He’s eager to go for walks just as much as he enjoys long naps. This boy will love you with all of his heart, and he’ll appreciate you. He’s loved, lost, and now he’s confined to a small, cement-walled kennel. If someone doesn’t give this impressive senior a home, he’ll grow old and die in the MCAS. Please consider opening your heart and home to LeRoy. Adopting a senior dog is truly the most rewarding experience.

Summer is the time of year when we’re all outside having fun with our pets. But high temperatures can cause risks for our furry friends. Here are a few suggestions to keep your pet healthy and safe while you’re both enjoying the sunshine and longer days.

Like us, dogs and cats can become dehydrated. A sign they may need water includes excessive drooling and panting. Always make sure your pet has lots of fresh, clean water inside and outside your home. Plan ahead for those trips to the park by keeping a bowl in the car and bringing an extra bottle or two of water along. Some people will add wet food to their pet’s diet during the warmer months to increase their fluid intake.

It’s important to keep pets in the shade as much as possible when they’re outside. Cats and dogs enjoy sunbathing but too much sun can cause them to overheat, leading to heat stroke. A dog’s normal temperature is between 100 degrees and 103 degrees and a cat ranges from 100.4 degrees to 102.5 degrees. And remember, your pet doesn’t sweat the way we do. If your dog or cat has been outside on a hot day and they’re panting heavily, vomiting, has diarrhea or is having difficulties walking, they might be overheated and you should seek veterinarian assistance quickly. In the meantime, move your pet to a cool, shady spot, pour cool (not cold to avoid shock) water over the dog and offer small amounts of cool water to drink.

You might be surprised, but your pet can get sunburned too, especially those with light-colored, thin coats. To avoid burns that could lead to cancer, apply sunscreen to your pet every few hours where their skin is exposed, especially around their ears and nose. Be sure to use sunscreens suitable for pets. Ask your veterinarian for recommendations.

It’s best to exercise your pup in the early morning or late evening on hot days. And try to keep their activity limited. When your dog is romping around the yard, they might not know when to quit. You have to pay attention and look for signs that they’re overheating and give them lots of breaks.

Watch out for hot pavement. It can burn paws and also contribute to your pet becoming too hot. A good way to test the temperature of the road or sidewalk is to place your palm down directly on the pavement or asphalt and hold it there for a minute. If it’s too hot for your hand, it’s too hot for your pup’s paws. There are booties available for dogs who do a lot of road walking too.

In the summertime, fleas, ticks and mosquitoes are everywhere and infestations can lead to skin infections, tapeworms and heartworms. For your pet to be healthy and comfortable, it’s important to treat them regularly with medications to keep them bug-free.

It might be hard to believe but dogs do drown in pools, lakes or the ocean. While your pet might be a great swimmer and really enjoy water time, be extra cautious. Consider a life vest and always keep an eye on your furry companion around water. And if your dog is dodging waves in the ocean, stay vigilant that they don’t drink the water. Consuming larger amounts of salt water can be fatal for your dog.

Dogs love to go places and riding in the car is a real treat for them but you must never leave them in a car unattended, even for a few minutes. Rolling the windows partially down won’t keep them safe if outside temperatures are high. Leaving your pets in cars is not only extremely dangerous for them, but it’s illegal in 16 states which have specific “hot car” laws. Get into the habit of always taking your pet with you when you exit the vehicle. A quick errand could result in serious injury or death to your beloved pet if you aren’t diligent. If you see a pet locked inside a hot car, take immediate action by calling the police. Worst comes to worst, you may have to resort to breaking a window to save the animal’s life.

Along with picnics and barbeques, you’re likely to encounter fireworks in July. While we might enjoy the lights and explosions, our pets do not. To prepare for the onslaught of bright lights and blasting noises, make sure you keep your dog inside as much as possible and check that your contact information is up to date on their collar. Fireworks can poison your pet if ingested, so be sure to throw away any remnants that might be laying around in the yard.

If you’re careful and alert, you and your pet will have a fantastic summer. And don’t forget the vanilla ice cream as an extra special treat for your pet on hot days.

The Friends of the Mason County Animal Shelter is a group of volunteers who work diligently to assist shelter animals to find homes through spaying/neutering, medicating, exercising, grooming, training, rescuing, fostering, and social media. Volunteers are available to help you through the adoption process and assist you in finding your perfect dog match. The group is currently raising money to match a $5,000 donation from a local philanthropist, and they need your help to do it. Please consider donating to www.tinyurl.com/hsbt-give to help shelter animals get fixed, stay healthy, and find their forever homes. Just make a notation on your donation for it to go towards a shelter dog or cat and to match the 5K fundraiser.

The shelter has been over capacity for many months and is just now seeing the numbers drop due to the volunteers’ hard work and dedication. Your contribution will aid volunteers in continuing the progress they’ve made and to do even greater things in the future.

For your meet and greet with Marley, LeRoy or any of the other lovelies at the MCAS, head on over to 301 River Drive in Maysville. Shelter hours are noon to 4 p.m., Mondays through Thursdays and until 6 p.m. on Fridays. The facility is open 8 a.m. to noon on Saturdays. Arrangements can be made for special visitation. The shelter’s phone number is 606-564-6067. You can also contact shelter staff at [email protected] for inquiries.

The Facebook page, Friends of the Mason County Animal Shelter, provides information and pictures of shelter animals that are available for adoption. Follow their page for updates and to show your support for the movement.

The best way to stop the flood of unwanted pets into your local animal shelter is to spay or neuter your pets. The Humane Society of Buffalo Trace offers $50 vouchers to assist with the cost of spaying/neutering. You can access their online application at www.bit.ly/hsbt-snap. If you have any questions, you can visit HSBT’s Facebook page.

https://fixfinder.org is another option to find low-cost spay/neuter options around the area.