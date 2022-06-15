Bonnie is a sweetheart who loves to take baths and wants to cuddle. Come over and spend some time with her at the MCAS.

What are little girls made of? Sugar and spice and everything nice; and that’s what this week’s shelter dogs are made of.

Daisy is a Catahoula mix, sporting one blue year and one brown. She’s approximately 8 months old and super friendly. This beauty loves kids, cats and other dogs. Daisy looks forward to her walkies and would fit in with an active individual or family. She’s a lover and wants someone to love her right back. Daisy was dropped off at the shelter about 4 months ago by a man who didn’t want her anymore. We all know how rejection stings, but instead of being jaded, Daisy is ready for a new person in her life. Will you give Daisy the stability of a forever home? I hope so because she’s waiting for her soulmate to walk up to her kennel at the MCAS and tell her, “You’re the girl for me.”

Bonnie is an active Border Collie mix who is very friendly and energetic. One of our volunteers learned fairly quickly that Bonnie loves bathtime. She’s also super smart and figured out how to sit and shake in just a couple of tries. Bonnie would be a great running buddy and if you have a job to do on the farm, Bonnie might be the dog for you. She’s around 10 months old and still has that full-0f-energy puppy vibe going on. This girl would thoroughly enjoy wearing out your kids with hours of playtime. Bonnie is pretty bored and lonely at the shelter. She’s excited for you to stop by and say, “Hi.” You’ll fall in love with this adorable girl if you only give her a chance.

A few months ago, several local animal-loving volunteers joined forces to help the MCAS dogs and cats. The group named themselves The Friends of the Mason County Animal Shelter and immediately got down to business by walking, bathing, medicating, fostering and rescuing shelter animals. Another goal of The Friends is to shine a spotlight on the shelter’s unwanted animals and do everything in their power to enrich their lives and find good homes or rescues for them.

Lowering the numbers inside the small, outdated shelter is not an easy task. The volume of unwanted animals has risen dramatically over the past 6 months as more and more dogs and cats are dumped in shelters following the spike of Covid lockdown-related adoptions. The skyrocketing cost of everything has exacerbated the crisis. Pets are ending up at the shelter because many people just can’t afford to take care of them anymore.

The MCAS reached full capacity over the winter and there doesn’t appear to be any relief in sight heading into summertime. The best way to control the pet population is through spaying and neutering, but unfortunately, the cost to do so has increased along with everything else. With local veterinarians charging $150 or more for the surgery, people are traveling long distances to find low-cost spay/neuter options. The current price to fill up the tank adds to the problem of getting the job done.

Even though adopters sign a contract promising to fix their newly adopted pet, there’s no protocol in place to guarantee that it happens or follow-up of any kind, so in the end, a lot of animals leaving the shelter end up reproducing. The cycle will never end without tangible changes to the system and that’s what The Friends of the MCAS hope to accomplish through their activities, which include local adoption events and education in schools.

The group is working diligently, alongside the Humane Society of Buffalo Trace, to get as many shelter animals fixed as possible before being adopted. Not only must the group consider the actual costs of the surgeries, but the price of transporting shelter animals to and from low-cost clinics in Paris, Lexington, Cincinnati, Northern Kentucky and Georgetown.

A lot of the animals in the shelter are also long-term residents and since it doesn’t appear they will be adopted locally, the group is networking with rescues in other states to get them out of their 2-foot by 6-foot cement kennels at the MCAS facility and into loving homes. This requires them to be up-to-date on vaccinations and have a current health certificate from a veterinarian to make the trip.

It’s going to take fundraising and donations for The Friends to reach their goals, and recently the group had some very good news. A generous soul offered a donation of $5,000 to The Friends if they could match the same amount, creating a total of $10,000 for the group to assist shelter animals. The Friends are super excited about the opportunity to raise enough funds to meet the pledge and are hopeful residents and local businesses will get on board to chip in for Mason County’s animal shelter population.

People want to help their animal shelters—they often just need to be asked. And that’s what The Friends of MCAS are doing—asking Mason Countians and beyond for donations of any amount to go toward matching the $5,000 pledge, so they can continue to make a difference in the lives of shelter animals.

Donations can be made to http://tinyurl.com/HSBTgive. Please make a notation that your donation is for the matching $5,000 fund.

For your meet and greet with Daisy, Bonnie, or any of the other lovely dogs and cats available at the MCAS, head on over to 301 River Drive in Maysville. Shelter hours are noon – 4 P.M., Monday through Thursday; noon – 6 P.M. on Fridays and 8 A.M. to noon on Saturdays. Arrangements for special visiting hours are available upon request. The phone number is 606-564-6067 and their website is www.masoncountykentucky.us. You can also contact Bill Howell or Walter Teegarden at [email protected] for inquiries.

The Facebook page, Friends of the Mason County Animal Shelter, provides information and pictures of shelter animals that are available for adoption. Follow their page for updates and to show your support of the movement.

If you can’t adopt, please consider donating to www.tinyurl.com/hsbtgive to spay or neuter a shelter dog or to provide items the shelter animals need. Just make a notation on your donation for it to go towards a shelter dog or cat.

The best way to stop the flood of unwanted pets into your local animal shelter is to spay or neuter your pets. The Humane Society of Buffalo Trace offers $50 vouchers to assist with the cost of spaying/neutering. You can access their online spay/neuter application at www.bit.ly/hsbt-snap. If you have any questions, you can visit the Humane Society of Buffalo Trace’s Facebook page.

https://fixfinder.org/ is another option to find low-cost spay/neuter around the area.