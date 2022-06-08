You’ll find the complete experience for wine lovers on Market Street in historic downtown Maysville this Saturday.

Whether you are a wine aficionado or someone who enjoys tasty treats and good music, there’s something for everyone at this year’s Uncorked Wine Festival. The event begins at 4 p.m. and continues until the sun goes down at 10 p.m.

Wine festivals are a great way to try new vintages and also enjoy some of your old favorites. The scent of delicious food will be in the air as you walk around, sampling the wine and visiting with your neighbors. Since it’s the 20th annual event, it’s extra special this year.

Not only will there be lots of wine, but if you’re a beer or bourbon connoisseur, you won’t be disappointed. You’ll encounter enough good cuisine to keep you satisfied and the music of Robert Eskridge and Southern Daze will be ringing in your ears as you enjoy a unique experience and sample the finest Maysville has to offer.

Tasting tickets are five for $10 and the festival benefits The Maysville Players. The band plays from 7 p.m., until closing.